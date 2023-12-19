DECISIONPOINT HIRES ASYA SMITH AS ITS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

News provided by

DecisionPoint Corporation

19 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation has hired Asya Smith as its Chief Operating Officer. Asya will lead corporate operations and ensure the seamless execution of program delivery through her corporate vision and strategic scaling.

Continue Reading
Asya Smith, Chief Operating Officer, DecisionPoint Corporation
Asya Smith, Chief Operating Officer, DecisionPoint Corporation

Asya brings more than 20 years of government contracting experience to the role and most recently served as Vice President at FavorTech Consulting/Tria and Industry Managing Director at Acxiom. Previously, Asya served as the Chief Operating Officer of VariQ and also supported corporations such as Fannie Mae and Zenith American Solutions. Additionally, Asya currently leads the Mentor-Protégé program for Girls in Technology (sponsored by Women in Technology). Asya holds a master's degree in computer science from Technical University, Sofia, Bulgaria and a master's in business administration from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD.

Asya Smith expressed her excitement about joining DecisionPoint, "I'm extremely excited to join DecisionPoint at this pivotal point in its journey and lead it in its growth and transition to a mid-tier business. I look forward to working with the exceptional individuals who make up the DecisionPoint family and further supporting the growth of the company by building very strong internal working relationships while fostering the industry partnerships and relationships built over my career in the Washington, DC area."

"Asya's impressive track record of leadership and her extensive experience in the technology and government contracting make her the ideal candidate to drive our company's growth and success. Asya's strategic vision aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we are confident in her ability to lead us into the next phase of our journey." Said Chief Executive Officer, Brian Flood.

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

If you would like more information about this release or DecisionPoint, please call Emily Weberman at 202-316-0970, or email [email protected].

Company: DecisionPoint Corporation
Press Contact: Emily Weberman
Phone: 202-316-0970
Email: PR@decisionpointcorp.com

SOURCE DecisionPoint Corporation

Also from this source

DECISIONPOINT HIRES MICHAEL KELLEY AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

DECISIONPOINT HIRES MICHAEL KELLEY AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

DecisionPoint Corporation has hired Michael Kelley as its Executive Vice President to drive corporate expansion. With aggressive growth opportunities ...
DECISIONPOINT CORPORATION WINS $9.6M DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES (USCIS) CONTRACT

DECISIONPOINT CORPORATION WINS $9.6M DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES (USCIS) CONTRACT

DecisionPoint Corporation, has been competitively awarded a GSA VETS 2 task order to lead IV6 Transition Services for the Department of Homeland...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.