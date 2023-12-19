DECISIONPOINT HIRES ASYA SMITH AS ITS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation has hired Asya Smith as its Chief Operating Officer. Asya will lead corporate operations and ensure the seamless execution of program delivery through her corporate vision and strategic scaling.

Asya Smith, Chief Operating Officer, DecisionPoint Corporation

Asya brings more than 20 years of government contracting experience to the role and most recently served as Vice President at FavorTech Consulting/Tria and Industry Managing Director at Acxiom. Previously, Asya served as the Chief Operating Officer of VariQ and also supported corporations such as Fannie Mae and Zenith American Solutions. Additionally, Asya currently leads the Mentor-Protégé program for Girls in Technology (sponsored by Women in Technology). Asya holds a master's degree in computer science from Technical University, Sofia, Bulgaria and a master's in business administration from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD.

Asya Smith expressed her excitement about joining DecisionPoint, "I'm extremely excited to join DecisionPoint at this pivotal point in its journey and lead it in its growth and transition to a mid-tier business. I look forward to working with the exceptional individuals who make up the DecisionPoint family and further supporting the growth of the company by building very strong internal working relationships while fostering the industry partnerships and relationships built over my career in the Washington, DC area."

"Asya's impressive track record of leadership and her extensive experience in the technology and government contracting make her the ideal candidate to drive our company's growth and success. Asya's strategic vision aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we are confident in her ability to lead us into the next phase of our journey." Said Chief Executive Officer, Brian Flood.

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

If you would like more information about this release or DecisionPoint, please call Emily Weberman at 202-316-0970, or email [email protected].

Company: DecisionPoint Corporation

Press Contact: Emily Weberman

Phone: 202-316-0970

Email: PR@decisionpointcorp.com

SOURCE DecisionPoint Corporation