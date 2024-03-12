DECISIONPOINT HIRES MATT BRINGMAN AS ITS NEW CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation has hired Matt Bringman as its Chief Growth Officer. Matt will provide oversight to the business development, capture, and pricing teams within the Growth organization. He will work as a critical member of the corporate leadership team to develop strategic partnerships and increase the company's footprint at government agencies by winning new work and expanding current work.



For over 20 years, Matt has developed and executed programs with values up to $200M across DoD, DHS, VA, Intelligence, and the private sector. Matt recently served as Senior Vice President of Growth at FavorTech Consulting/Tria. Previously, Matt served as the Senior Vice President, Business Development at VariQ.

Matt Bringman, Chief Growth Officer, DecisionPoint Corporation

Matt earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

"DecisionPoint has a wonderful foundation of capabilities in cloud development, automation, and cybersecurity empowering our clients' missions. I look forward to expanding our footprint through partnership and utilization of key government vehicles. We will continue to build a culture of growth working together to unlock potential and continue on the path of success," said Matt.

"I believe Matt will enrich DecisionPoint with a wealth of innovative thinking, reinforced by his track record of demonstrated leadership, growth, and extensive management expertise. Matt's unique ability to operate beyond traditional constraints adds a layer of versatility that will significantly contribute to our collaborative and forward-thinking approach at DecisionPoint," said Chief Executive Officer, Brian Flood.

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

