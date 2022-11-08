DECISIONPOINT HIRES THOMAS SULLIVAN AS ITS NEW CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation, an integrator of transformative systems and solutions in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities, has hired Thomas Sullivan as its Chief Growth Officer. With aggressive growth opportunities on DecisionPoint's horizon, Sullivan will oversee the company's business development, capture solutions development and proposal operations team, and work as a critical member of the corporate leadership team to sustain and drive strategic growth.

Thomas Sullivan

Sullivan brings more than 25 years of growth and government contracting experience to the role. Most recently, Sullivan served two years as Chief Growth Officer for Tsymmetry, a leading information technology (IT) and business services provider to the Federal Government. Sullivan is a successful business developer, capture manager, proposal manager and program manager with DoD, Federal Civilian and commercial experience. Sullivan excels at defining strategies, developing supporting plans and establishing internal and external teaming partnerships to build winning capture plans and proposals for client-focused solutions. Sullivan has planned, led, and facilitated working sessions for solution visions, storyboards, detailed call plans, price-to-win and pricing strategies.

Sullivan shared that his vision for growth includes "Focusing on core clients, capture activities for all strategic opportunities, establishing and maintaining a blended, dynamic pipeline of opportunities, and working with all DecisionPoint personnel to establish a business development culture and mindset as we expand business development activities from the growth team to all of DecisionPoint. We are all in this together."

DecisionPoint president and CEO Brian Flood praised Sullivan's capabilities and leadership "Tom brings DecisionPoint not only years of exceptional success as a growth executive, but also a fundamental understanding that excellence in performance requires a true commitment to leadership, leading through effort, example and with compassion. I'm grateful to have Tom as a colleague."

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and HUBZone certified business, is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

