DecisionPoint Systems Acquires ExtenData Solutions, LLC to Expand Western Coverage, Add Visibility and Tracking Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. announced today the acquisition of ExtenData Solutions, LLC, a privately held company with corporate headquarters in Centennial, CO. DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to better serve its customers, deepen its expertise in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and hospitality, and provide a stronger regional presence across the Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions of the United States.

Founded nearly 20 years ago, ExtenData is an acknowledged industry-leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions, tracking things for people who care by extending operational efficiency. ExtenData's solutions are designed and implemented by a skilled team utilizing decades of experience along with software, mobile computers, RFID and barcode scanning, wireless networks, printing with thermal label auto-supplies replenishment, and supporting professional services.

"We are pleased to add ExtenData's customers, employees, and expertise to our existing portfolio and offerings," said Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer, DecisionPoint Systems. "The addition of ExtenData's service and support experience further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our expertise across different verticals, expanding our professional services team, and developing our presence in the Rocky Mountain and Southwest. ExtenData has a strong DNA in T&L, warehouse, and distribution, supporting nearly 400 customers, which has earned them industry-wide 'trusted advisor' status."

In 2019, ExtenData generated approximately $13 million in net sales according to its audited financial statements, further solidifying its strength in the industry. The acquisition will add additional expertise to DecisionPoint's mobile and wireless offerings to include ExtenData's MobileConductor delivery management software platform. This broader service offering opens the door to SaaS-based subscription revenue opportunities for DecisionPoint in the future.

"Over the past 20 years, the passion we've had for our customers has driven our growth," said Steve Sager, founder and CEO of ExtenData. "There is a rapidly growing need for what we do, and coming together with DecisionPoint, sharing a common vision, will allow us to expand our presence and make an immediate impact with our clients."

ExtenData will continue to operate under that name as a wholly-owned subsidiary of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

"This acquisition further solidifies DecisionPoint's commitment to innovating, growing, and looking for opportunities that create value and make a difference for our customer' partners and employees," added Smith. "DecisionPoint is committed to providing customers with the best solutions on the market that will create easy, end-to-end support for their entire global operations. Our goal is to continue bringing together the best people, applying the best processes, and combining the best products and services, so we continue to be a relevant and valued partner for our customers while preparing them to meet the demands of tomorrow's tech-driven world."

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. DecisionPoint is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

About ExtenData

ExtenData tracks things for people who care by extending operational efficiency with visibility and tracking solutions. ExtenData's reliable hardware, software, supplies, services, and support enable businesses to keep pace with customer needs at the front line of business. Not to mention, ExtenData's peace-of-mind services and support provide predictable outcomes that give operations teams improved visibility for better decision making and minimize the resource impact on IT. What does this all mean? At ExtenData, we provide customers with timely and easy access to our experienced and reliable support, development, and solution engineering teams. You will always talk to an experienced professional at ExtenData.

