DecisionPoint Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter 2020

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $18.3 million , an increase of $6.2 million , or 50.7% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

, an increase of , or 50.7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.6 million , an increase of 8.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019, and earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were flat at $0.04 per diluted share.

, an increase of 8.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019, and earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were flat at per diluted share. EBITDA increased 22.3% to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020

Sales for the full year 2020 were $63.4 million , an increase of $19.5 million , or 44.4%, from 2019.

, an increase of , or 44.4%, from 2019. Net income for 2020 was $2.9 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with net income of $0.9 million , or $0.06 per diluted share in 2019. For 2020, diluted earnings per share increased 200.0% versus 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared with net income of , or per diluted share in 2019. For 2020, diluted earnings per share increased 200.0% versus 2019. EBITDA increased 92.9% to $5.1 million for 2020 versus 2019.

"2020 was a remarkable year for DecisionPoint Systems, said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "Despite the pandemic, we grew the business to $63.4 million in 2020 and completed an acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2020 to help accelerate our geographic expansion into 2021 and beyond. This acquisition further solidifies DecisionPoint's commitment to innovating, growing, and looking for investment opportunities that create shareholder value and make a difference for our customer' partners and employees. DecisionPoint is committed to providing customers with the best solutions on the market that will create easy, end-to-end support for their entire global operations. Our goal is to continue bringing together the best people, applying the best processes, and combining the best products and services, so we continue to be a relevant and valued partner for our customers while preparing them to meet the demands of tomorrow's tech-driven world. As we look ahead, we are confident our business will continue to thrive over the long-term given the progress we made over the last year and our continued and planned investments."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our cash and accounts receivable were $18.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.3 million at December 31, 2019. Cash provided by operations in 2020 was $4.2 million, as compared to $2.5 million in 2019. Overall debt is lower by $1.1 million than it was at the beginning of the year.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.

For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data)





December 31,





2020



2019

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash

$ 2,005



$ 2,620

Accounts receivable, net



16,438





8,710

Inventory, net



884





3,825

Deferred costs



1,744





2,201

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



67





268

Total current assets



21,138





17,624

Operating lease assets



583





516

Property and equipment, net



751





239

Deferred costs, net of current portion



2,097





1,258

Deferred tax assets



1,973





2,659

Intangible assets, net



4,663





2,394

Goodwill



8,128





6,990

Other assets



22





19

Total assets

$ 39,355



$ 31,699

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 12,852



$ 10,589

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



2,807





2,222

Deferred revenue



4,617





3,630

Line of credit



1,206





3,177

Current portion of debt



—





144

Due to related parties



34





124

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



261





140

Total current liabilities



21,777





20,026

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,140





1,979

Long-term debt



1,361





390

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities



340





388

Other



873





—

Total liabilities



27,491





22,783

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 13,576 and 13,576 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



14





14

Additional paid-in capital



38,229





38,142

Accumulated deficit



(26,379)





(29,240)

Total stockholders' equity



11,864





8,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 39,355



$ 31,699



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)





Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales:























Product

$ 14,733



$ 9,154



$ 50,673



$ 31,990

Service



3,568





2,994





12,687





11,899

Net sales



18,301





12,148





63,360





43,889

Cost of sales:































Product



11,550





7,150





40,129





25,866

Service



2,264





1,987





8,413





7,267

Cost of sales



13,814





9,137





48,542





33,133

Gross profit



4,487





3,011





14,818





10,756

Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing expense



1,586





1,232





5,587





4,907

General and administrative expenses



1,971





958





5,203





3,999

Total operating expenses



3,557





2,190





10,790





8,906

Operating income



930





821





4,028





1,850

Interest expense



87





77





319





649

Other income



1





1





213





-

Income before income taxes



844





745





3,922





1,201

Income tax expense



244





191





1,061





310

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders

$ 600



$ 554



$ 2,861



$ 891

Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:































Basic

$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.21



$ 0.07

Diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.18



$ 0.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding































Basic



13,576





13,576





13,576





13,415

Diluted



15,623





15,642





15,622





15,341



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Years Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 2,861



$ 891

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



891





809

Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount



157





304

Share-based compensation expense



87





324

Acquisition earn-out adjustment



-





(110)

Deferred income taxes, net



686





265

Provision for doubtful accounts



25





5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(5,853)





(503)

Inventory, net



2,945





(3,469)

Deferred costs



(382)





(746)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



254





(148)

Other assets, net



(8)





21

Accounts payable



585





4,047

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



294





275

Due to related parties



(90)





16

Operating lease liabilities



6





(163)

Deferred revenue



1,738





717

Net cash provided by operating activities



4,196





2,535

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(93)





(175)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(3,409)





(500)

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,502)





(675)

Cash flows from financing activities















Repayment of term debt



(646)





(1,636)

Line of credit, net



(1,971)





(19)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt



1,361





—

Debt issuance costs



(53)





(36)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—





1

Net cash used in financing activities



(1,309)





(1,690)

Change in cash



(615)





170

Cash, beginning of year



2,620





2,450

Cash, end of year

$ 2,005



$ 2,620



Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

This press release includes information relating to EBITDA which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure." EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). We believe EBITDA may provide investors with useful information of how our current primary operating results relate to our historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measure provided is not meant to be considered as a substitute for GAAP financials. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands):





Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31



Year Ended

December 31





2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA























Net income

$ 600



$ 554



$ 2,861



$ 891

Interest expense



87





77





319





649

Income tax expense



244





191





1,061





310

Depreciation and amortization (1)



324





203





888





809

EBITDA

$ 1,255



$ 1,025



$ 5,129



$ 2,659



(1) Recorded within general and administration expenses within our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.

