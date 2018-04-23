Decisions at Shareholders´ General Meeting 23rd April 2018

As members of the board were re-elected Jan Svensson, Eric Douglas, Fredrik Palmstierna, Johan Hjertonsson, Catherina Fored, Cecilia Fasth and Morten Falkenberg. Jan Svensson was re-elected as chairman of the board.

It was decided to re-appoint the current auditors Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB with Peter Nyllinge as chief auditor, up until the conclusion of the annual general meeting 2019.

The Annual General Meeting decided on a nomination committee consisting of one representative for each of the four largest shareholders or owner groups per August 31st 2018 and the Chairman. The names of the four members and the names of the shareholders they represent shall be published not later than in connection with the Company's third quarter report.

The shareholders´ general meeting decided to give the board the right to repurchase own shares at maximum 10 % of the share capital during the time until next shareholder's general meeting.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided to initiate a long-term incentive plan ("The Performance Based Share Program 2018") as well as transfer of own shares on account of this Program.

Habo 23rd April 2018

This information is information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18.40 CET on April 23rd 2018.

