Decisions Determine Destiny: How to Live with Purpose and Adventure

PISGAH FOREST, N.C., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Decisions Determine Destiny: Why Choosing The Road Less Traveled Makes All The Difference, Dr. Paul Williams offers a prescription for experiencing a life of excitement and purpose.

"I want some excitement in my life!" sixteen year old Paul told God—and God answered his heartfelt cry beyond all expectations.

Dr. Paul Williams Decision Determine Destiny Book Cover

Since committing his life to Jesus Christ at an early age, Dr. Williams has sought God's guidance in every decision. In Decisions Determine Destiny, Williams shares how he learned to follow the Lord's leading at critical junctures in his life. His stories will challenge you to find your life's purpose and fulfill your destiny.

From evading drug cartels to sharing the gospel in post-Cold War Albania to leading major world disaster relief efforts and experiencing dramatic miracles of healing, Dr. Williams' real-life stories will inspire you.

After practicing neonatology for 10 years and serving on the teaching faculty of the University of South Florida College of Medicine, Dr. Williams risked safety, comfort and his career to bring hope and healing to needy people around the world. He started the medical mission program HealthCare Ministries in 1984 and then developed the medical mission program for Operation Blessing. Dr. Williams currently heads International HealthCare Network, which he founded in 1997.

In Decisions Determine Destiny, Dr. Williams models how you can:

Live with purpose and adventure

Follow God's leading in your life

Leave a legacy for generations to come

His story proves that, big and small, your decisions will determine your destiny!

"Paul's life stories will shock and challenge!"

—Doug Wead, New York Times bestselling author and former advisor to two American presidents

"This is a wonderful story which will challenge readers to live the road less traveled... a great read for the young and the old alike!"

—Admiral Vern Clark USN (Ret.), Former Chief of Naval Operations (2000-2005)

"Dr. Williams is one of the most prolific innovators for medical missions. His work among the poor and suffering is legendary."

—Hal Donaldson, President, Convoy of Hope

To purchase Decisions Determine Destiny on Amazon as a print or digital book, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y9h9vqy6

About the Author

Dr. Paul R. Williams received his M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine. He was on the faculty of the University of South Florida College of Medicine for 15 years. He was the founding director of HealthCare Ministries, the first medical director of Operation Blessing, and founder of International HealthCare Network. His more than 200 medical mission trips include relief efforts in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Haiti, Philippines, and Africa. Dr. Williams and his wife, Sofia, have four children and eight grandchildren.

Media Contact:

Paul Williams

Phone: 828-507-4422

Email: 196716@email4pr.com

Amazon Link: https://tinyurl.com/y9h9vqy6

Website: www.paulwilliamsmd.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisions-determine-destiny-how-to-live-with-purpose-and-adventure-300661502.html

SOURCE Dr. Paul Williams