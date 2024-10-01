Decisions to Showcase Its Process Automation Platform for the Insurance Industry at ITC Vegas 2024

Decisions presents its low-code solution in booth #2226; offers complimentary process analysis in conjunction with the conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, provider of a leading global low-code business process automation platform, announces the company's participation in InsureTech Connect (ITC) Vegas 2024, October 15-17. The premier event brings together the insurance industry's professionals, thought leaders, and cutting-edge technology innovators to explore industry trends and solutions for the unique and complex challenges insurance companies and carriers face.

As the insurance industry continues to evolve with emerging technologies like GenAI, digital transformation, and advanced risk and cybersecurity measures, the need for agility and innovative solutions that don't add complexity is paramount. Decisions recognizes these industry challenges and will present its low-code platform at ITC Vegas 2024, highlighting how it addresses these needs with a holistic approach to automation and integration.

The insurance industry is often hindered by complicated, dynamic processes, numerous disparate technology solutions, and varying regulations. "We want insurers to have control and be able to change their processes and rules as the world around them changes," said Decisions CTO and co-founder Heath Oderman. "Decisions allows them to adapt swiftly to changing market conditions, pricing pressures, and compliance requirements."

Decisions offers a platform tailored for any type of insurance and function, from underwriting and claims processing to pricing and compliance, delivering faster results and driving revenue growth. Additionally, it provides insurers, who are burdened with a patchwork of systems causing siloed data and fragmented processes, with a centralized hub for process automation and decision management, enhancing processing speed and accuracy.

Exclusive Decisions Offer at ITC Vegas 2024: Complimentary Claims Process Analysis

Visitors to Decisions' booth (#2226) at ITC Vegas 2024 will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary claims process analysis valued at $10,000. This analysis provides visual insights into processes, identifying bottlenecks and offering actionable recommendations for optimization, speed, accuracy, and cost savings. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of their current processes and discover what can be automated for enhanced efficiency. This limited-time offer is also available to those who cannot attend the conference.

For convenience, prospective ITC attendees may schedule a time to meet the Decisions team at booth #2226 and/or to sign up for the free process analysis, whether attending or not.

About Decisions

Decisions is a comprehensive, low-code process automation platform that empowers businesses to streamline processes, optimize operational efficiencies, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance customer experiences. With a robust rules engine, workflow management, process mining, and integration orchestration, Decisions enables organizations to code less and achieve more, transforming operations and driving productivity and profitability.

SOURCE Decisions