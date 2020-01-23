Decisiv Adds Industry Expertise To Drive Market Expansion

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today it is adding two new executives to its team of industry professionals to help expand the use of its technology in the commercial vehicle market. Joining the company is Mark Lampert, formerly with Daimler Trucks North America, and Matthew Leffler from Dickinson Fleet Services.

"The decades of combined industry experience that Mark Lampert and Matthew Leffler can offer will help us continue to expand the adoption of the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem across North America and in Europe, and by our growing number of industry partners," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "Both students of the industry, they will bring a unique and highly valuable perspective as we both develop and provision solutions through partnerships and expand the use of the Decisiv platform across commercial asset service markets."

Mark Lampert, who served in senior sales and marketing roles at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and Freightliner for more than 22 years, has joined the Decisiv Board of Directors. Lampert's highly valuable industry experience includes extensive knowledge of market trends, OEMs, component suppliers and body builders, and fleets. In his past leadership role, he was directly involved in engaging fleets and directing DTNA's sales, and led a highly successful team who grew market share significantly.

"From a commercial vehicle manufacturer's perspective, I've seen firsthand the critical importance of a comprehensive service strategy," Lampert said. "Decisiv is ideally positioned to provide an industry-wide foundation for connected asset service management."

Matthew Leffler, who most recently served as Region Vice President of Sales at Dickinson Fleet Services and previously as Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Outsource Fleet Services, is joining Decisiv as its Director, Commercial Vehicle Business Development. An experienced executive and sales leader, Leffler has a consistent record of helping companies grow by building high performance management teams, championing new business development and driving continuous improvement in customer service.

"Working in the aftermarket for nearly a decade, I experienced firsthand the challenge of processing hundreds of thousands of service events annually," Leffler said. "Joining Decisiv lets me take part in the opportunity to build an environment where service events can be managed, processed, and understood in one place as an integrated maintenance supply chain."

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

