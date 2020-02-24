Decisiv Launches Service Relationship Management Marketplace

GLEN ALLEN, Va. and ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today during the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition the launch of the Decisiv Marketplace, a new resource that combines the proven capabilities of the SRM platform with SRM Ecosystem partner solutions and services.

"The new Decisiv Marketplace will continue to build on the connectivity that is at the foundation of the success of our SRM Ecosystem," said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv. "It will increase visibility into the offerings of our partners and reinforce our collective ability to provide unprecedented levels of improvement in service management and asset performance for fleets, service providers, and manufacturers.

"The Decisiv Marketplace offers a clear competitive advantage to existing SRM Ecosystem partners and potential new clients alike," Hyatt added. "We are exceptionally proud of the growth that the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem has experienced in the past few years and we look forward to its continued expansion through the new Decisiv Marketplace initiative."

Solutions featured in the Decisiv Marketplace will be showcased to more than 40,000 active SRM platform users worldwide, including fleets with over 7 million assets in operation, and 4,500 dealers and service providers.

For fleets and dealers using the Decisiv SRM platform, the Marketplace offers:

Access to an extensive partner ecosystem providing a wide range of integrated services and solutions that enhance the Decisiv SRM experience, improve service event management, and increase asset uptime and performance.

A constant exchange of real-time data, information and insights, and collaboration opportunities that allow participants to benefit from the robust, dynamic, and ever-evolving asset and service information management capabilities within the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem.

Critical insights into available technologies which can drive asset performance and the service process to enhance operations and the customer experience.

For Decisiv SRM Ecosystem Partners, the Marketplace provides:

A competitive advantage via connectivity through Decisiv SRM to strengthen linkages and expand product portfolios across a larger network in existing and new markets.

New revenue and data monetization opportunities by accelerating innovation and product enhancement through the architecture and development capabilities behind the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem.

The Decisiv Marketplace is now live and accessible on desktop and mobile devices. Suppliers interested in becoming part of the Decisiv Marketplace and SRM Ecosystem can contact Caleb Elliott at celliott@decisiv.com.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

Contacts:

Mark Wasilko

VP Marketing

Decisiv

Phone: (804) 762-4153

mwasilko@decisiv.com

SOURCE Decisiv, Inc.

