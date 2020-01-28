Decisiv Takes Center Stage at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that Rob Bradenham, SVP Commercial Vehicles, was a featured presenter at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW). Bradenham spoke at an HDAW 2020 Education Workshop on how to put data into action and what connected service management means to customers.

HDAW '20's featured education topics provided attendees with next-generation solutions, tools and knowledge they need to succeed. During his presentation, Bradenham highlighted what distributors and service providers need to do to keep pace with the new demands of fleets, and how the service supply chain can adapt by defining predictive maintenance, discovering technologies that are available to customers, and learning how they can use these solutions.

"A wide data set is now required for truck service, but the promise of predictive analytics is out of reach without good data," Bradenham said. "An effective way to approach analytics is to start by identifying business problems and processes and learn what your customers are doing with data, and how it can be leveraged by the entire service ecosystem."

Using data and analytics, Bradenham noted, where all participants and processes are interconnected across a common service management platform is the most effective way to optimize asset performance. A connected service ecosystem can enable asset owners to proactively manage maintenance in several ways, including:

Integrating telematics data with predictive analytics for failure prevention

Using data and machine learning to move from planned to condition based, predictive maintenance

Shifting parts purchasing from demand tied to scheduled maintenance and high levels of inventory to deal with unforeseen events to usage based on asset condition and inventory that is rapidly delivered when needed based on predictive analytics data

"The changing asset landscape is compounding the importance of connectivity," Bradenham stated. "To succeed in a connected aftermarket ecosystem, service providers will need to put processes in place that capture value from data and use analytics to define and meet customer needs."

