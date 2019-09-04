DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation Adds Edward Morris to Leadership Team

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation (DAC) today announced the addition of Mr. Edward Morris to their leadership team as Vice President for Commercial Space.

Mr. Edward Morris joins DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation as Vice President for Commercial Space

Mr. Morris joins DAC after serving as Senior Director for Launch System Programs at Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, where he had responsibility for technical performance and contract delivery of commercial space launch systems for satellite customers. Previously, Mr. Morris earned 14 years of experience at Orbital Sciences in a variety of space program leadership roles. Mr. Morris' distinguished public service includes a senior executive service appointment as Executive Director, Office of Space Commercialization in the Department of Commerce and as military reserve advisor to the Under Secretary of the Air Force for Space.

At DECISIVE ANALYTICS, Mr. Morris will utilize his wealth of experience in commercial and national security space leading the development and analysis of future space concepts and architectures. "As our defense and intelligence customers shift strategies to leverage private investment in commercial space systems, Ed's 30 plus years of space experience will help our government customers buy commercial services smartly, while helping commercial space companies better understand defense and intelligence needs," said Dr. Terry Jaggers, DAC's Chief Scientist and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science, Technology & Engineering.

About DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation

DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned systems engineering company headquartered in Arlington, VA. DECISIVE ANALYTICS also operates in Huntsville, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; San Diego, CA; and Jupiter, FL. Founded in 1996, DECISIVE ANALYTICS' core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning growing company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.

