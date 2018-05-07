DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation Awarded MDA TEAMS Cybersecurity Compliance and Risk Management (CCRM) Contract

DAC will support MDA's Office of the CIO, Assessment and Risk Management Division, in providing innovative solutions to the implementation of the Risk Management Framework, and activities supporting MDA Cybersecurity initiatives. Under this effort, DAC will specifically be supporting MDA's Cybersecurity Controls Validation Testing (CCVT) program, Cybersecurity Software Code Assessment program, Cybersecurity Risk Assessment (CRA) program, providing Cyber Range Operational Test and Evaluation operations and support, and supporting MDA's Cyber Training, Education, and Leader Development program. Team DAC will enable senior MDA leaders to make fully informed decisions about cybersecurity vulnerabilities and risks to protect BMDS mission systems; Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) systems and networks; and the MDA enterprise networks.

"DAC has provided value-added support to MDA's cyber and technical innovation activities for the past 10 years. We have assembled a top-notch team that is ready and able to tackle MDA's most complex cyber needs," said Greg Owens, Program Manager for DECISIVE ANALYTICS. "We are excited and honored to continue our work with MDA in finding solutions to today's cybersecurity issues as well as tomorrow's cybersecurity problems."

DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned systems engineering company headquartered in Arlington, VA. DECISIVE ANALYTICS also has offices in Huntsville, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; San Diego, CA; and Dayton, OH. Founded two decades ago, DECISIVE ANALYTICS' core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning growing company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.

