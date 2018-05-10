DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation Awarded NAVAIR F-35 JPO BPA Contract

The F-35 program mission is to focus on the technologies for and the development, production and fielding, and sustainment of the next generation strike warfare fighter to meet the needs of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and partner countries at a reduced cost and risk. Under this contract, DAC will support the F-35 JPO on areas such as Affordability, Supply Chain Logistics, Acquisition and Procurement Strategies, IT Business Systems, Future Technology Planning, Modeling and Simulation Studies, and Organizational/Workforce Management. DAC's work performed under this BPA will support F-35 JPO in moving to an agile capability delivery system for the warfighter. The services being provided will not only improve the planning and execution of this strategy but also focus on keeping costs of delivering and sustaining the capability down.

DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned systems engineering company headquartered in Arlington, VA. DECISIVE ANALYTICS also has offices in Huntsville, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; San Diego, CA; and Dayton, OH. Founded two decades ago, DECISIVE ANALYTICS' core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning growing company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.

