DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation Awarded NAVAIR F-35 JPO BPA Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation (DAC) has been awarded a Blank Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract with NAVAIR Warfare Center Lakehurst, Aircraft Division to provide support to the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO). Entitled F-35 Joint Program Office Enterprise Planning Studies and Consulting, task orders under this BPA contract will assist in completing acquisition related studies and provide focused consulting services to improve the acquisition of the F-35 Air System and the organizational structure of the F-35 JPO. The contract carries a master ceiling of $90M and a period of performance of 5 years including options.
The F-35 program mission is to focus on the technologies for and the development, production and fielding, and sustainment of the next generation strike warfare fighter to meet the needs of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and partner countries at a reduced cost and risk. Under this contract, DAC will support the F-35 JPO on areas such as Affordability, Supply Chain Logistics, Acquisition and Procurement Strategies, IT Business Systems, Future Technology Planning, Modeling and Simulation Studies, and Organizational/Workforce Management. DAC's work performed under this BPA will support F-35 JPO in moving to an agile capability delivery system for the warfighter. The services being provided will not only improve the planning and execution of this strategy but also focus on keeping costs of delivering and sustaining the capability down.
About DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation
DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned systems engineering company headquartered in Arlington, VA. DECISIVE ANALYTICS also has offices in Huntsville, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; San Diego, CA; and Dayton, OH. Founded two decades ago, DECISIVE ANALYTICS' core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning growing company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.
