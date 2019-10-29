DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation Awarded Text To Tracks (T2T) Analysis Contract by ONR

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation's Analytic Technologies Sector has been awarded a $1.75M contract to develop the Text to Tracks (T2T) program for the Office of Naval Research (ONR). The goal of this work is to integrate a human-algorithm teaming system that allows warfighters to vet and adjust automatically generated proposals for updates to the Tactical Common Picture (TCP).

Streams of text and audio from tactical radio communications contain an enormous amount of relevant information about the overall tactical picture. Currently, because this information is conveyed in an unstructured form, the warfighters monitoring these language-based channels must manually update pertinent maps and other systems that formally hold the shared TCP. In addition, this means they must also manually convey situational updates over text and audio to remote personnel in order to narrate recent changes to the TCP. This process, like most manual processes, is error-prone, is not scalable, and presents additional and often overwhelming workloads to the warfighter.

DECISIVE ANALYTICS' T2T program will alleviate these issues by first developing Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms that process tactical text and output structured information about position, heading, speed, status, and attributes of the entities discussed in various text streams. These tracks can be used to provide updates to the TCP. Next, the T2T program will perform the reverse of this process and generate textual updates that describe changes to the status of tracks and map entities. Rather than fully automating the process of writing to and reading from the TCP, this new capability will allow the warfighter to work with the NLP algorithms to more efficiently and accurately communicate tactical changes at a larger scale.

