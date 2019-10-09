DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation Wins USASMDC/ARSTRAT $36.6M Reagan Test Site Technology Development Support Task Order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation has been awarded a task order under the Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration (D3I) of Enhanced Warfighter Capabilities (Domain 3) IDIQ by the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT). Entitled Reagan Test Site (RTS) Technology Development Support, this award carries a ceiling of just over $36.6 million and consists of a base ordering period of two years plus three optional ordering periods of an additional year each. nou Systems, a scientific, engineering and technical services corporation, will be supporting the RTS effort as the major subcontractor.

Under this contract, DECISIVE ANALYTICS will support two significant RTS technology development functions: (1) RTS Data Analysis Center (RDAC) support to include data analysis/reduction and mission planning support services; and (2) design, development, testing, and operational integration support of Government approved RTS instrumentation for projects with moderate to high technology maturity levels.

DECISIVE ANALYTICS previously won the contract for Domain 3 of the D3I IDIQ vehicle in late 2015. "I'm extremely excited to work with nou Systems on the RTS effort," said Jess Granone, Vice President of Huntsville Operations for DECISIVE ANALYTICS. "We will collectively work with USASMDC/ARSTRAT and continue to offer industry-leading solutions for this critical National mission."

About DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation

DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation is an employee-owned systems engineering company headquartered in Arlington, VA. DECISIVE ANALYTICS also has offices in Huntsville, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; and San Diego, CA. Founded in 1996, DECISIVE ANALYTICS' core ideology is to bring together highly motivated individuals to form an organization that provides superior, innovative technical contributions to all endeavors in which it participates. We deliver industry-leading products and services to commercial businesses, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and a wide range of other government agencies. An award-winning growing company, DECISIVE ANALYTICS is consistently ranked among the Best Places to Work within communities where we serve. For more information, please visit www.dac.us.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.

SOURCE DECISIVE ANALYTICS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dac.us

