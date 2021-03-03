Decisive Point Announces Investment in Asylon to Accelerate Autonomous Systems for Security and Defense

Asylon's rapid growth has been fueled by adoption in both the commercial and federal market. The company's DroneCore product is technically mature, with sales to a number of Fortune 100 customers. Asylon is currently working with the Air Force on the modernization of base security systems and remote surveillance.

Decisive Point Partner, Thomas Hendrix, commented, "Asylon has created an innovative solution, allowing unmanned systems to operate with true autonomy and minimal human intervention for weeks or months at a time. We see great potential in their solution and talented team, both in commercial markets and in providing essential security solutions for the DoD."

Damon Hamon, CEO and Co-Founder of ASYLON, said, "Decisive Point has been a key partner of ours for developing and landing our early government contracts. They've been instrumental in our contracting process and helped enable sustainable long-term growth. Becoming one of the first investments in their new fund is an honor and helps us continue to forge a common mission of integrating dual-use technology like security, robotics, and automation."

About Decisive Point

Decisive Point is a venture capital firm focused on technology for government, public safety, and defense. Our mission is to support founders with the guts to try; the ones who look at challenges facing the country and our communities and see problems worth solving. We support our clients as they navigate the federal market and invest in those that deliver solutions to both commercial customers and the nation.

For more information, visit www.decisivepoint.com .

About ASYLON

Asylon manufactures & deploys the DroneCore System as an end-to-end white glove service for advanced perimeter security. DroneCore is a combination of hardware and software designed to streamline security efficiency, conduct automated operations, and gather vital real-time intelligence. The system is an American Made, fully automated drone platform operating as a robotic, aerial and ground guard to serve as a primary perimeter security deterrent and first responder.

