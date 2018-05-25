Decisiv's Service Relationship Management Platform Renewed as ATA Featured Product

ARLINGTON, Va., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced the Decisiv Service Relationship Management platform has once again been renewed as part of the ATA Business Solutions Featured Product program.

"Trucking industry stakeholders know how critical it is for our industry to improve efficiency, reduce risk and decrease downtime of our assets," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "As our industry becomes increasingly connected, being able to efficiently transmit information between multiple levels of an operation through programs like Decisiv's SRM platform can help companies make the most of their assets and improve performance."

The Decisiv SRM solution is designed to unify the service supply chain and thereby improve uptime, ensure consistent network-wide service delivery, create and strengthen customer relationships, reduce warranty and support costs and lower goodwill expenses. As such, the platform addresses the 4 C's critical to effective service event management:

Connectivity that facilitates seamless data flow between assets, service points, OEMs and fleets;

Communication that enables contextual information sharing and collaboration at the point of service;

Control that provides tools to reduce risk, increase efficiency and improve decision-making, and;

Consistency across service networks and repair processes, including shared service histories, for real-time decision support and post-event reporting that drives accountability and process improvement.

"Asset performance and utilization are a real competitive advantage and remain among the top concerns of the nation's motor carriers, especially at a time when constraints on freight carrying capacity require higher than ever levels of productivity," said Decisiv CEO Dick Hyatt.

To learn more about the ATA Featured Product program visit www.atabusinesssolutions.com or call 866-821-3468.

Decisiv provides a unique cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

