Deck Bio and ReTrax Therapeutics Awarded 2025 Bristol Myers Squibb Golden Tickets

Winners receive $50,000 credit to LabCentral's flagship site

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral today announced that Deck Bio and ReTrax Therapeutics were awarded LabCentral Golden Tickets sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). The prizes were awarded on October 8, 2025, during the final round of evaluations, which are judged by leaders from BMS.

The winners were selected from a field of applicants across oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and neuroscience, all fields of interest for BMS. Each Golden Ticket is a $50,000 credit towards space and services at LabCentral's flagship site at 700 Main Street in Cambridge, for use within a 13-month period.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a Platinum Sponsor of LabCentral and shares a deep commitment to the startup ecosystem, offering Golden Tickets to support early-stage entrepreneurs' work to develop their science and meet key development milestones.

"At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are dedicated to fueling innovation across our local life sciences communities," said Emma Lees, senior vice president, Oncology Research and Cambridge site head for Bristol Myers Squibb. "Our support of LabCentral's Golden Ticket program helps empower promising start-up companies whose groundbreaking work has the potential to transform new medicines for patients. This commitment not only advances breakthrough science but also strengthens our region's reputation as a leading global biotech hub."

"Providing teams with access to the resources they need is the essence of what we do here at LabCentral, and we're so grateful to Bristol Myers Squibb for offering direct support for residency," said Maggie O'Toole, CEO of LabCentral. "In addition to their Golden Ticket awards, BMS actively engages with the startup ecosystem, creating meaningful and lasting connections that are the building blocks of our broader community."

Company backgrounds

Deck Bio is developing best-in-class TCR therapeutics with superior developability, enhanced safety, and broad patient coverage by targeting highly expressed cancer-specific peptide-MHCs. Their proprietary platform enables multi-target recognition with a single drug, leading to higher response rates and reduced drug resistance.

ReTraX Therapeutics is developing a one-time AAV gene therapy that upregulates FAN1, a DNA-repair enzyme that stabilizes pathogenic repeat expansions, delivering a durable, disease-modifying approach for Huntington's disease (HD) first, with expansion to myotonic dystrophy (DM1) and other repeat expansion disorders (REDs).

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech start-ups with more than 200,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. In its first eleven years, LabCentral residents raised more than $20 billion in funding and created more than 7,000 jobs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

SOURCE LabCentral