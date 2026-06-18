Deck Bio to Present Multi-pMHC T Cell Engager Platform at the 8th T-Cell Engager Therapeutics Summit and BIO 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck Bio, a biotechnology company advancing multi-pMHC targeted T cell engagers for solid tumors, today announced its participation in the and the BIO International Convention 2026, both taking place in San Diego, California. The company's leadership team will participate in scientific presentations, panel discussions, and partnering meetings focused on the development of next-generation T cell engager therapies.

"T cell engagers have transformed the treatment of hematologic malignancies, but extending that success to solid tumors will require new approaches to target biology and therapeutic design," said Jack Silberstein, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Deck Bio. "These meetings provide an opportunity to discuss how multi-pMHC targeting may help address some of the longstanding challenges in the field and to share the progress we're making with our lead program, DBXO-1."

DBXO-1 is a multi-pMHC targeted T cell engager designed to recognize multiple cancer-associated peptide–major histocompatibility complexes (pMHCs) using a single engineered T cell receptor (TCR)-based binder. By targeting multiple independent pMHCs, DBXO-1 is designed to expand patient eligibility and improve durability of response across major solid tumor indications.

Details of Deck Bio's participation are as follows:

8th T-Cell Engager Therapeutics Summit

Date: June 23-25, 2026

June 23-25, 2026 Location: Westin San Diego Bayview

Westin San Diego Bayview Workshop Leadership : Synchronizing Global Regulatory Strategies through Modelling & Translational Approaches for Next-Generation TCEs – Tuesday, June 23, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT

: – Tuesday, June 23, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT Scientific Presentation: Expanding the Reach of T Cell Engagers in Solid Tumors through pMHC Multi-Targeting – Wednesday, June 24, 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. PT

BIO International Convention 2026

Date: June 22-25, 2026

June 22-25, 2026 Location: San Diego Convention Center

San Diego Convention Center Start-Up Stadium: Deck Bio Pitch – Tuesday, June 23, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT

Deck Bio Pitch – Tuesday, June 23, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT Panel Discussion: The Therapeutic Modality Puzzle in Oncology: One Size Fits All or Fit to Purpose? – Wednesday, June 24, 4:15 - 5:15 p.m. PT

Deck Bio's leadership team will be available for partnering and scientific discussions throughout both conferences.

About Deck Bio

Deck Bio is a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to unlock the potential of T cell engagers in solid tumors. The company is advancing a differentiated platform of multi-pMHC targeted T cell engagers designed to improve safety, patient access, and durability of response. Its approach integrates a proprietary T cell receptor stabilization technology (dbTv™), a developable T cell engager format (dbTCE™), and a peptidome-wide specificity profiling platform (dbSCOPE™). The company's lead program, DBXO-1, is advancing through preclinical studies and is being developed for major solid tumor indications. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Deck Bio is committed to advancing innovative therapies to address significant unmet need in cancer.

For more information, visit deck.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Deck Bio, Inc.