Deck Bio Presents Preclinical Data on DBXO-1, a Multi-pMHC Targeted T Cell Engager, at AACR 2026

Data demonstrate potent multi-target activity, high specificity, and a novel approach to overcoming fundamental limitations of T cell engagers in solid tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck Bio, a biotechnology company advancing multi-pMHC targeted T cell engagers for solid tumors, today presented new preclinical data for its lead program, DBXO-1, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, which is being held April 17–22 in San Diego, California. The data were included in a poster titled "Preclinical characterization of DBXO-1, a multi-pMHC targeted bispecific T cell engager for major solid tumors."

The data highlight Deck Bio's strategy to overcome key limitations of T cell engagers in solid tumors, including low antigen density, tumor heterogeneity, and the scarcity of tumor-specific surface targets. DBXO-1 is designed to recognize multiple cancer-associated peptide–major histocompatibility complexes (pMHCs) using a single engineered T cell receptor (TCR)-based binder. By combining a proprietary TCR stabilization technology (dbTv™) with a sequence-agnostic specificity profiling platform (dbSCOPE™), DBXO-1 enables precise targeting of intracellular cancer antigens in a novel T cell engager format (dbTCE™).

"The data presented at AACR showcase the rationale and structural foundation that enables multi-pMHC targeting," said Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Deck Bio. "Leveraging our dbSCOPE technology, we prioritize specificity as a core design principle for DBXO-1, ensuring highly potent multi-target activity does not come at the expense of off-target toxicity."

Key Preclinical Findings from AACR 2026

Engineered TCR-based binders demonstrated multi-target engagement with ~1–2 nM affinity across target pMHCs.

The structural recognition mode of DBXO-1 binders enables multi-pMHC targeting.

Deep specificity profiling using dbSCOPE (Deck Bio's Sequence-agnostic Comprehensive Off-target Profiling Engine) to interrogate binding against 13,849 HLA-A*02:01-presented peptides from healthy tissues showed minimal off-target interactions and a specificity profile comparable to an approved pMHC-TCE.

Functional assays under stringent conditions demonstrated a favorable potency window, with greater than 1,000-fold EC 50 selectivity for target versus off-target peptides.

selectivity for target versus off-target peptides. DBXO-1 dbTCEs mediated T cell activation and potent target-dependent cytotoxicity, with EC 50 s comparable to an established pMHC-TCE.

s comparable to an established pMHC-TCE. DBXO-1 dbTCEs showed no alloreactivity with closely related HLA alleles, consistent with a highly specific recognition profile.

DBXO-1 dbTCEs, which contain the stabilized dbTv moiety, demonstrated extended half-life in human FcRn transgenic mice, with an estimated elimination half-life exceeding 7.5 days.

"These data support our thesis that a multi-target approach can expand the reach of T cell engagers in solid tumors while maintaining a high bar for specificity," said Jack Silberstein, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Deck Bio. "We are advancing DBXO-1 with a disciplined focus on safety, durability of response, and the potential to treat broader patient populations."

Deck Bio is continuing preclinical development of DBXO-1, including additional safety and efficacy studies. The company's initial clinical development is expected to focus on biomarker-selected patient populations across major solid tumor indications, including non-small cell lung and gastroesophageal cancers, representing an estimated addressable patient population of approximately 120,000 biomarker-positive patients in the first-line metastatic setting across the U.S., Europe, the U.K., and Australia.

About Deck Bio

Deck Bio is a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to unlock the potential of T cell engagers in solid tumors. The company is advancing a differentiated platform of multi-pMHC targeted T cell engagers designed to improve safety, patient access, and durability of response. Its approach integrates a proprietary T cell receptor stabilization technology (dbTv™), a developable T cell engager format (dbTCE™), and a peptidome-wide specificity profiling platform (dbSCOPE™). The company's lead program, DBXO-1, is advancing through preclinical studies and is being developed for major solid tumor indications. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Deck Bio is committed to advancing innovative therapies to address significant unmet need in cancer.

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SOURCE Deck Bio, Inc.