Deck Bio Launches Multi-Target T Cell Engager Platform for Solid Tumors, With Preclinical Data to be Presented at AACR 2026

Emerging biotechnology company advancing multi-pMHC targeted T cell engagers to address

tumor heterogeneity and resistance

Differentiated approach integrates proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) specificity engineering and

stabilization technologies to enable precise targeting of intracellular cancer antigens

Lead program DBXO-1 is designed to expand patient eligibility and improve durability of

response across major solid tumor indications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck Bio today launches with a multi-target approach designed to expand the reach of T cell engagers in solid tumors by addressing tumor heterogeneity and resistance. Founded by Jack Silberstein, Ph.D., a Stanford-trained protein engineer, Deck Bio is advancing differentiated T cell engagers (TCEs) designed to overcome key limitations of current immuno-oncology approaches and expand the impact of immunotherapy in solid tumors. Preclinical data will be presented by Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D., Deck Bio's Chief Scientific Officer, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego, California.

While immuno-oncology therapies have transformed cancer treatment, a significant unmet need remains for broader patient populations. TCEs have shown clinical efficacy in hematologic cancers, but their impact on solid tumors remains limited due to tumor heterogeneity, antigen escape, and limited availability of suitable targets.

To overcome these challenges, Deck Bio is developing first-in-class TCEs that target tumor-exclusive peptide–major histocompatibility complex (pMHC) proteins, enabling access to a broad range of cancer-driving targets inside the cell that are not reachable with conventional biologics. Unlike first-generation T cell engagers that rely on single antigen targets, the company's therapeutic candidates are designed to recognize multiple tumor-specific targets through a single engineered binder. This approach is designed to improve tumor specificity, expand patient eligibility, and reduce the risk of resistance, without the complexity of multi-component therapeutic formats.

"Deck Bio was founded to tackle fundamental challenges in targeting cancer, including the limitations of single-antigen approaches and the difficulty of safely accessing intracellular targets," said Jack Silberstein, Ph.D., Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Deck Bio. "We believe a multi-target approach can help stack the odds in favor of patients, and we are taking a deliberate, capital-efficient approach to development, focusing from the outset on the attributes that matter most for patients and clinicians, including safety, patient access, and durability of response."

Underlying this approach is a proprietary platform that integrates a stabilized T cell receptor domain (dbTv™) with a T cell engaging arm to create its T cell engager format (dbTCE™), designed for antibody-like stability and manufacturability. This is complemented by a sequence-agnostic specificity profiling platform (dbSCOPE™), which assesses off-target interactions and guides the design of highly selective therapies.

"Our goal is to expand the reach of T cell engagers in solid tumors, where patients continue to face significant unmet need," said Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Deck Bio. "By combining multi-target recognition with deep specificity profiling and improved molecular stability, we are building a platform designed to improve both efficacy and safety, while also enabling scalable manufacturing, all key factors for delivering meaningful patient benefit."

Since its founding in 2023, Deck Bio has raised approximately $3.1 million in funding from Mission BioCapital, the American Cancer Society's venture arm BrightEdge, and Impact Ventures Partners Fund, and has received additional support from leading industry organizations. The company's launch comes at a time of increasing industry focus on next-generation T cell engagers designed to overcome the limitations of earlier approaches in oncology and beyond.

The company's lead program, DBXO-1, is a multi-target T cell engager being developed for solid tumor indications, including non-small cell lung cancer and gastroesophageal cancer. Additional details will be highlighted during the upcoming presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026.

Conference Presentation Details:

Session Title: T Cell Engagers 1 (PO.IM01.16)

Abstract Title: Preclinical characterization of DBXO-1, a multi-pMHC targeted bispecific T cell engager for major solid tumors

Date: April 20, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PST

Poster ID: 1632

About Deck Bio

Deck Bio is a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to unlock the potential of T cell engagers in solid tumors. The company is advancing a differentiated platform of multi-pMHC targeted T cell engagers designed to improve safety, patient access, and durability of response. Its approach integrates a proprietary T cell receptor stabilization technology (dbTv™), a developable T cell engager format (dbTCE™), and a peptidome-wide specificity profiling platform (dbSCOPE™). The company's lead program, DBXO-1, is advancing through preclinical studies and is being developed for major solid tumor indications. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Deck Bio is committed to advancing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs in cancer.

For more information, visit deck.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Deck Bio, Inc.