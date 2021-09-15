Deck of Scarlet Wins Prestigious Allure Best of Beauty Award 2021

"We are so thrilled to have won such a renowned and coveted award amongst the beauty community," says Mariya Nurislamova, CEO and Co-Founder at Scentbird, Deck of Scarlet, Goodhabit, Confessions of a Rebel + Sanctuary . "The prestige and industry recognition that comes with an Allure Best of Beauty win is a true honor and we can't wait to see how Deck of Scarlet continues to be the change we want to see in clean beauty by fusing vivid color, innovative textures, and unprecedented finishes with clean, vegan, cruelty-free formulas."

The Deck of Scarlet Dual Drama Liquid Eyeliner is a double-ended liquid liner, with one end housing a classic inky noir and the other a galactic duochrome shade. The tapered brush applicator uses dense bristles that hold the perfect balance between firm and flexible, and it's also infused with a blend of hydrolyzed keratin, biotin and other lash loving actives to help promote longer, fuller lashes.

"When creating the Dual Drama Liquid Eyeliner, we didn't want to introduce another metallic liner like others already on the market and we are so proud to have created one that was recognized by the beauty authority itself," says Jeniece Trizzino, Vice President of Innovation & Physical Product at Scentbird, Deck of Scarlet, Goodhabit, Confessions of a Rebel + Sanctuary. "What's so unique about this product is that the duochrome end is packed with small, but powerful pearls that shift in color depending where the light hits."

This eyeliner creates professional looking, thick or thin lines in a flash without skipping or tugging. The transfer-proof formula won't smudge, crack, bleed, or fade. With four duochrome shades including Cosmic Rays, Solar Flare, Retrograde and Interstellar, the effects you can create with Deck of Scarlet's Dual Drama Liquid Eyeliner are endless.

ABOUT DECK OF SCARLET

Deck of Scarlet was created to break the boredom and shake up clean beauty. The line of bold cosmetics features vivid colors, innovative textures, and unprecedented finishes that bring the fun and creativity back to clean beauty. Deck of Scarlet's mission is to break the clean category. We're here to be the change we want to see in clean beauty by fusing vivid color, innovative textures, and unprecedented finishes with clean, vegan formulas.

ABOUT THE ALLURE BEST OF BEAUTY AWARDS

Trusted by consumers since 1996, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered the beauty industry's ultimate stamp of approval. Allure's editors research and test thousands of products — from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge — to identify the best of the best. Each year the award winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

SOURCE Deck of Scarlet