Deck the Halls: Christmas Decor Gears Up for Nation's Favorite Time of Year

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are right around the corner and Christmas Decor, the nation's leading holiday lighting and decorating company, is gearing up for a busy season. Known for its safe and professional service, Christmas Decor specializes in extravagant holiday displays, and aims to help alleviate holiday-related stress in the 300 markets it serves nationwide. The brand recently reported a 14 percent sales increase over last year as it anticipates another successful season.

"While the holidays are filled with family, friends and fun, they can also be stressful," said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor. "It's becoming increasingly difficult for homeowners to find the time and energy to decorate their homes, and that's where Christmas Decor comes in. We work with home and business owners to make properties look welcoming and festive without the headache."

Christmas Decor's professionals handle all outdoor decorating needs to help residents and businesses spend their free time enjoying the holidays, as opposed to stressing. They begin by evaluating the property, addressing the desires of the property owner, designing a plan, executing the unique decorating, making regular checkups to ensure all lights are working and finally packing up and storing the lighting display until next year. All designers are professionally trained to create lighting displays with ease on high roofs, ladders and hard-to-reach spots. And, since all installation crews are professionally trained, property owners don't have to worry about light displays damaging moldings, roofing or architectural elements.

Home and business owners are encouraged to get a head start on planning their holiday decorating as appointments book up early.

The company is also accepting nominations for its annual Decorated Family Program, which surprises deserving military families with a festive light display to enjoy during the holiday season. People across the country are encouraged to nominate deserving families in their communities by completing the Decorated Family submission form available on the Christmas Decor Facebook Page. The deadline for nominations is on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019.

"The Decorated Family Program has become a tradition our team cherishes," added Stephens. "Taking care of the men and women that protect our country really brings our mission to life, so it's become an integral part of our business – one that I look forward to every single year."

To learn more or to make an appointment at your local Christmas Decor, please visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 300 markets in 49 states and Canada. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts, including its popular Decorated Family Program which has been featured on The TODAY Show, TIME.com, CNN and FOX, among others. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net .

SOURCE Christmas Decor

Related Links

http://www.thedecorgroup.com

