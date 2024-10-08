Deck the Halls with Grandin Road: Bringing Joy and Wonder to Every Corner of the Home for Christmas 2024

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandin Road, a leader in home decor and furnishings, unveils its Christmas 2024 collection, crafted to bring a blend of timeless holiday charm and fresh, whimsical touches into every home. This year, Grandin Road transforms each space with festive accents, reimagining traditional decor with unexpected details that spark joy and wonder. From front porches to cozy living rooms, Grandin Road offers something for everyone, making it easy to deck the halls in style.

Embrace the fireside feeling with hints of brown and warm tones throughout the new holiday collection. Faux Christmas trees are the heart of Grandin Road's holiday collection, offering the perfect tree for every space - from slim, down-swept designs to lush, full-bodied showstoppers. This season, Grandin Road is delighted to introduce seven new additions to its tree collection. Find out more at grandinroad.com.

"Our holiday collection is cozy and welcoming, including exclusively designed options that make decorating easy and enjoyable for everyone," says Traci Reeves, Senior Director of Merchandising at Grandin Road. "There are traditional options for those who like to keep things classic, bold colors for those who want to be overtly festive, and natural looks for that fireside warmth. The quality for the price is unmatched, with nearly half of the collection under $100."

Holiday greenery takes center stage this season, as Grandin Road introduces 16 new items to its greenery collection. Highlights include the Happy Holidays Greenery – a collection with coordinating garland, wreath, door swag, and urn and box fillers – pre-lit and adorned with ornaments and botanical elements on a faux evergreen base. For those eager to add a burst of color, the new City Lights Christmas Greenery collection offers a vibrant, playful option accented with translucent ornaments.

Faux Christmas trees are the heart of the holiday collection, offering the perfect tree for every space – from slim, down-swept designs to lush, full-bodied showstoppers. This season, Grandin Road adds seven new tree styles, including the beloved Park City Tree, now in a majestic 9-foot height, adorned with frosted globe lights, and the Snowfall Flocked Tree, with its heavy flocking for a wonderfully snowy effect. The Cheerful Flocked Trees, suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings, capture the essence of "merry and bright" with vintage-inspired bulbs, ensuring every home sparkles with holiday magic.

Additional highlights include:

