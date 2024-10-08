Deck the Halls with Grandin Road: Bringing Joy and Wonder to Every Corner of the Home for Christmas 2024
Oct 08, 2024, 08:38 ET
WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandin Road, a leader in home decor and furnishings, unveils its Christmas 2024 collection, crafted to bring a blend of timeless holiday charm and fresh, whimsical touches into every home. This year, Grandin Road transforms each space with festive accents, reimagining traditional decor with unexpected details that spark joy and wonder. From front porches to cozy living rooms, Grandin Road offers something for everyone, making it easy to deck the halls in style.
"Our holiday collection is cozy and welcoming, including exclusively designed options that make decorating easy and enjoyable for everyone," says Traci Reeves, Senior Director of Merchandising at Grandin Road. "There are traditional options for those who like to keep things classic, bold colors for those who want to be overtly festive, and natural looks for that fireside warmth. The quality for the price is unmatched, with nearly half of the collection under $100."
Holiday greenery takes center stage this season, as Grandin Road introduces 16 new items to its greenery collection. Highlights include the Happy Holidays Greenery – a collection with coordinating garland, wreath, door swag, and urn and box fillers – pre-lit and adorned with ornaments and botanical elements on a faux evergreen base. For those eager to add a burst of color, the new City Lights Christmas Greenery collection offers a vibrant, playful option accented with translucent ornaments.
Faux Christmas trees are the heart of the holiday collection, offering the perfect tree for every space – from slim, down-swept designs to lush, full-bodied showstoppers. This season, Grandin Road adds seven new tree styles, including the beloved Park City Tree, now in a majestic 9-foot height, adorned with frosted globe lights, and the Snowfall Flocked Tree, with its heavy flocking for a wonderfully snowy effect. The Cheerful Flocked Trees, suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings, capture the essence of "merry and bright" with vintage-inspired bulbs, ensuring every home sparkles with holiday magic.
Additional highlights include:
- Warm & Cozy: Embrace the fireside feeling with hints of brown and warm tones throughout the new holiday collection. Items including Williamsburg Winter Greenery, Flocked Holiday Tabletop Trees, and Tonal Woven Stockings create a welcoming, cozy atmosphere.
- Statement Decor for the Outdoors: Unique, exclusive outdoor decor pieces are designed to make a bold impact on a front porch or entryway. This season, enjoy classic favorites such as the Oversized Gingerbread Men, now available in a new copper finish, alongside new additions such as the Outdoor Metal Reindeer and Pre-lit Oversized Presents.
- Entertaining for the Holidays: New entertaining essentials like the Be Merry and Gilded Reindeer collections, along with Dashing Deer Plates and Nostalgic Christmas Plates, are perfect for festive gatherings, adding a touch of elegance to any holiday table.
- Graphic Black & White Capsule: Grandin Road brings a modern twist to festive holidays with a graphic black and white capsule collection, showcasing customer favorites including the Luxe Camela Christmas Wreath, Luxe Designer Presents, and Dapper Tabletop Penguins, all with chic black and white accents.
Explore more of Grandin Road's 2024 Christmas collection here: https://www.grandinroad.com/christmas-decor/
About Grandin Road:
A resource since 2003 for helping you Love Your Home More™, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal decor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value, and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, and Garnet Hill®.
SOURCE Grandin Road
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article