Deck the Halls with Toilet Paper and Batteries

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the fourth day of Christmas, my coworker gave to me: four rolls of toilet paper, three live Guinea pigs, two separate batteries and....umm...a book about how to "bonk at work."

There's no question that having an office holiday gift exchange can be a lot of fun. It fosters friendships with coworkers and spreads joy around the workplace. Yet the wrong gift could result in something other than holiday cheer – namely a disastrous litigation or job loss.

Whether it's a silly t-shirt or a tongue-in-cheek home appliance, the wrong present can get you sent straight to HR and possibly fired. In fact, recent polls have shown that office gift exchanges aren't held in the highest regard by today's working professionals. Who knew that that hilarious toilet seat cover "gag gift" to Linda from Accounts Payable could be so misinterpreted?

So, if you're stressing over what to get Ron from sales this December, don't fret. FitSmallBusiness has got you covered. The online publication's editorial staff assessed a litany of anecdotes and cautionary tales to determine the 12 worst Secret Santa Gifts this holiday season. The study can be found HERE

The 12 Worst Secret Santa Gifts :

12. A Live Guinea Pig

11. A 'Crime Kit'

10. Nuts for a Co-Worker with a Nut Allergy

9. 'Hilarious' Toilet Paper

8. 'Framed Bacon' for a Vegetarian

7. Maternity Underwear

6. A Used 'L' Candle

5. Some Batteries

4. A Heated Bidet With A Remote

3. 'Bad Luck Brian' T-Shirt

2. Nothing (They Forgot)

1. 'How To Bonk At Work' Book

"We've all seen the highs and lows of the office Secret Santa tradition. Some gifts are perfect for the occasion and others are absolute duds," says Michael De Medeiros, Special Projects Editor, FitSmallBusiness. "Either way, buying a gift for a familiar office friend or a coworker you barely know can be tricky. It was our goal to shine a light on the cautionary tales that, while humorous, can steer people away from making the same mistakes and keep their professional reputations intact."

