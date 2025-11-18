Deck the Halls Without the Hazards

FirstEnergy shares tips for safe holiday decorating

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here, and decorating your home is a great way to spread cheer and celebrate the magic of the season. If you're planning to light up your home with sparkling lights, festive inflatables and seasonal décor – go for it! Just make sure safety is part of your holiday tradition with these tips from FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE).

Ladder Up for a Merry (and Safe) Outdoor Display

House with holiday decorations

Check these tips to start your holiday magic on the right foot:

Look around. Keep yourself, your decorations and your equipment – including ladders, lifts and long-handled tools – at least 10 feet away from power lines.

Keep yourself, your decorations and your equipment – including ladders, lifts and long-handled tools – at least 10 feet away from power lines. Choose the right ladder. Use a sturdy step ladder with slip-resistant feet. If you're heading to the roof, carry your ladder horizontally.

Use a sturdy step ladder with slip-resistant feet. If you're heading to the roof, carry your ladder horizontally. Bring a buddy. If you're using a ladder or aerial lift, make sure you have a spotter and he or she can see you clearly.

If you're using a ladder or aerial lift, make sure you have a spotter and he or she can see you clearly. Place lights carefully. Don't throw lights or decorations into trees or structures.

Don't throw lights or decorations into trees or structures. Secure your setup. Anchor decorations to prevent damage from winter winds.

Anchor decorations to prevent damage from winter winds. Skip the poles. Never attach decorations to utility poles or electrical equipment. It's not just risky – it's dangerous.

Never attach decorations to utility poles or electrical equipment. It's not just risky – it's dangerous. Call for help. If something gets tangled in a power line, don't touch it. Call 888-LIGHTSS and we'll take care of it.

Tinsel Without Trouble

Holiday cheer begins with smart decorating. Here's how to keep it safe:

Check for damaged cords . Replace any with cracks, frays or exposed wires and watch for heat. Unplug cords that feel hot to the touch.

. Replace any with cracks, frays or exposed wires and watch for heat. Unplug cords that feel hot to the touch. Read the UL label. A red tag means it's safe for indoor and outdoor use; green is for indoor only .

A red tag means it's safe for indoor and outdoor use; green is for indoor . Use ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCI) outlets . These help prevent electric shock, especially outdoors.

. These help prevent electric shock, especially outdoors. Use clips, not nails. Staples and nails can damage cords and create hazards.

Staples and nails can damage cords and create hazards. Manage your cords. Don't run cords under rugs or furniture indoors, or across walkways outside.

Don't run cords under rugs or furniture indoors, or across walkways outside. Don't overload outlets. Too many plugs can cause overheating and start a fire.

Too many plugs can cause overheating and start a fire. Go flameless. Choose LED candles for a safer glow.

Choose LED candles for a safer glow. Keep lights clear. Lights should not touch curtains, carpets or furniture indoors.

Let's make this holiday season joyful, bright and safe for everyone! For more safety resources and helpful advice, visit firstenergycorp.com/safety.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy at X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.