Deck the Paws! PetSmart Offers Free Pet Photos with Santa in Stores Everywhere this Holiday Season

Holiday Pet Photo Contest For those interested in participating in holiday photos virtually, PetSmart is also hosting the #SantaAtPetSmart contest on social media, giving 30 grand prize winners a chance to win a year's supply of premium Hill's® Science Diet® pet food. Participants will be entered in a weekly drawing by posting a photo or video of at least one pet with a holiday component on their public Instagram or Twitter, mentioning @PetSmart and using the hashtags #SantaAtPetSmart and #Contest*. Find more information at petsmart.com/SantaPhotoDaysContest .

2021 Merry & Bright Collection

PetSmart is helping pets get photo and holiday ready with the 2021 Merry & Bright collection, now available online and in stores. This year's holiday collection gives pet parents all kinds of ways to spoil their pet and bring them in on the celebration, including advent calendars, matching sweaters and tons of festive toys and treats for all pet members of the family.

For feline and canine companions, PetSmart has festive advent calendars, toys and treats like the Merry & Bright™ DIY Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Kit and the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Red & Green Stocking Stuffers Cat Toy. The new collection includes gift sets like this Merry & Bright™ Red Star Cuddler Bed & Blanket and fun toys like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Hot Chocolate Dog Toy.

PetSmart can also help pet parents get their pets ready for gatherings and family photos with new holiday apparel including the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Family Photo Red Fair Isle Pet Pajamas and Merry & Bright™ Holiday Lights Light-Up Dog & Cat Costume. Small pets like guinea pigs and rabbits can also get in on the holiday cheer with the Merry & Bright™ Festive Fluff Small Pet Holiday Pajamas or Merry & Bright™ Santa Small Pet Holiday Costume.

Even scaly family members like bearded dragons can get sweaters and costumes as the collection offers items like the Merry & Bright™ Ugly Sweater Reptile Sweater, while pet parents deck the halls of their fish's aquarium with the Merry & Bright™ Santa Claws Aquarium Ornament or Merry & Bright™ Christmas Truck Aquarium Ornament.

For more information on holiday gifts and items, including the new Merry & Bright collection and Santa Photo Days, visit PetSmart.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Santa Photo Days Contest is sponsored by PetSmart LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, who are 18 years of age or older or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, as of the date of entry, & as of 12/02/21, possess a web-enabled mobile device. Begins at 12:00 a.m. PT on 12/04/21 & ends 11:59 p.m. PT on 12/24/21. Void where prohibited by law. Prize restrictions apply. For complete Official Rules, visit petsmart.com/SantaPhotoDaysContest.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9.5 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

