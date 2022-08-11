DECKED Partners with Pearson's to Fuel Today's Missions

A peanut-packed Salted Nut Roll tucked into every DECKED carton

KETCHUM, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DECKED, the folks making American-made gear and tool handling systems for people working and recreating out of vehicles, has joined forces with Pearson Candy Company to share the ultimate active person's snack with their customers– a peanut-packed Salted Nut Roll. DECKED is committed to customer satisfaction and will be including a Salted Nut Roll, at no additional cost, with every Drawer System, Tool Box, and CargoGlide to help fuel new DECKED owners' assembly and installation. DECKED and Pearson's are both invested in providing products to brighten the day of their hard working and harder playing customers.

The fleet of DECKED's solution-oriented products - the Drawer System, Tool Box, and new CargoGlide - each require a touch of elbow grease to self-install. Pearson's is now contributing a Salted Nut Roll with every new DECKED system purchased, providing an energizing jumpstart to the install process and providing a little extra fuel to get the job done.

"As a privately-owned, US-based brand with a customer-focused mission to make the everyday lives of hard working and recreating folks a little better, it felt like a natural connection to partner with Pearson's," explains Greg Randolph, VP of Marketing at DECKED. "I've been a Salted Nut Roll guy for years, and the folks at Pearson's are our kind of people with a small but mighty, privately owned business in St. Paul, Minnesota. This collaboration is a perfect chance for our two brands to come together to do something above and beyond for the active folks that we are fortunate enough to be able to call our customers. I'm excited to do something a little unexpected and out of the box."

Salted Nut Rolls are loaded with crunchy roasted peanuts, golden caramel, and fluffy nougat with six grams of protein per bar.

"We are excited to partner with DECKED and get a Salted Nut Roll into the hands of the 'work hard, play hard' DECKED customers," said Andrea Porfidio, Senior Director of Marketing at Pearson's. "DECKED takes truck bed organization to the next level while having a lot of fun along the way. We were flattered that DECKED thought of Salted Nut Roll as the perfect reward and look forward to seeing all the fun content from customers showing us how they roll with a Salted Nut Roll."

Each Salted Nut Roll will be individually wrapped and feature allergen information for consumers.

For any media inquiries or additional questions, please contact Greg Randolph, 802-738-6335 or [email protected], and Andrea Porfidio, [email protected].

About DECKED

Based in Ketchum, ID with production facilities and manufacturing in Defiance, OH, and St. George, UT, DECKED designs, engineers, and manufacturers storage and organization products for pickup trucks and cargo vans. Since 2014, DECKED has been passionately dedicated to making working and recreating out of trucks and vans more efficient, safe, and convenient. To learn more visit www.decked.com or call 208-806-0251.

About Pearson Candy Company

Pearson Candy Company is an innovative candy creator, crafting Minnesota's finest confections and making everyday moments sweeter since 1909. Today, Pearson Candy Company continues their legacy by crafting every day treats loved by generations that include the Salted Nut Roll, Mint Patties, Nut Goodie, and BUN. Learn more at pearsonscandy.com .

