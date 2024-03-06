Decker Communications launches AI-powered insights for client coaching

Partnership with Yoodli Brings Next-Generation AI Coaching to Decker's Professional Development Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decker Communications, a leading provider of executive coaching and communication skills development, today announced a strategic partnership with Yoodli, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) powered communication coaching platform.

This collaboration brings together Decker's deep expertise in human coaching with Yoodli's advanced AI technology to provide professionals with comprehensive and accessible coaching solutions to enhance their communication skills and impact.

The Power of AI Driven Coaching:

The Decker Communications and Yoodli partnership addresses the need for better business communication by offering a blended coaching approach that combines the best of human expertise and video feedback with the power of AI. Based on advanced speech analysis algorithms, Yoodli's platform provides personalized feedback on executives' communication style, language use, and delivery. This real-time feedback, combined with Decker's expert coaching guidance, empowers executives to identify areas for improvement and practice new skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Key Benefits of the Yoodli Partnership:

Through video feedback, Decker's experienced coaches offer personalized guidance and support to help executives translate insights into action. AI Insights: Decker Communications users will get access to personalized coaching through a bespoke version of Yoodli. They'll receive analysis and data on how to improve conversions, presentations, and more.

The blended approach offers flexibility and convenience, allowing executives to practice and receive feedback anytime, anywhere. Measurable results: The platform tracks progress and measures impact, enabling any user to see their communication skills improve over time.

The Need for Better Business Communication:

For 45 years, Decker Communications has led the industry in providing insightful coaching and feedback to professionals. In today's dynamic business environment, effective communication is more critical than ever at all levels. From delivering impactful presentations, to fostering collaboration and engagement, to aligning teams to a vision… strong communication skills are essential for driving success. However, many lack awareness of how to create the most effective communication experience and how to hone their abilities.

"Yoodli is your private executive coach, always by your side," said Varun Puri, Chief Executive Officer at Yoodli. "Decker Communications and Yoodli are committed to the same mission—to help professionals be the best version of themselves. We're thrilled about combining Yoodli's AI technology with Decker Communications's extensive coaching expertise to help professionals communicate with more impact, intention, and confidence."

About Decker Communications

Decker is a coaching, consulting, and training firm that develops confident communicators for the world's most admired companies. Founded in 1978 by documentary filmmaker Bert Decker, Decker has been transforming the way people communicate for 45 years. Decker shifts how your executives and rising stars approach communications, prepping them with the strategy, tools, and mindset to elevate their impact. Through our candid, constructive feedback and tried and true methodologies, we reveal the authenticity and narrative that's just been waiting to emerge.

Decker holds nothing back when it comes to preparing your leaders for repeatable success, bringing passion and big-picture thinking to help shape your most important communication strategies. Through customized programs that scale, high performers across your organization can become confident, influential communicators. It's challenging work - and we love it. Period.

More information about Decker Communications can be found at https://decker.com

About Yoodli

Yoodli (www.yoodli.ai) is an AI powered communication coach that helps individuals improve their executive presence with private, real time coaching. Yoodli has been rolled out across Toastmasters International, leading business schools and Fortune 500 companies. The company is backed by Madrona Venture Group, the Allen AI Institute, and Cercano Management.

