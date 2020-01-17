Deckers Brands Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced that the Company's conference call to review third quarter fiscal 2020 results will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The broadcast will be hosted at www.deckers.com.

To listen to the webcast, your computer must have Windows Media Player installed. If you do not have Windows Media Player, go to the latter site prior to the call, where you can download the software for free. The broadcast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

