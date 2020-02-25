Deckers Brands Appoints a New Independent Director to its Board of Directors

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced the appointment of Juan R. Figuereo to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2020.

Mr. Figuereo served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Revlon, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and personal care products, from 2016 to 2017. From 2012 to 2015, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of NII Holdings, Inc., a wireless communication services provider under the Nextel brand. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Figuereo served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Newell Brands, Inc., a global marketer of consumer and commercial products, and from 2007 to 2009 he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cott Corporation. Mr. Figuereo has also served in senior management positions at Walmart Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc. Mr. Figuereo currently serves as a director and chair of the audit committee at PVH Corp., a Fortune 500 apparel company with iconic brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger in its portfolio, and as a venture partner with Ocean Azul Partners, an early-stage investments fund based in South Florida. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Figuereo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Florida International University.

"I am excited to join the Deckers Board of Directors," said Mr. Figuereo. "I look forward to the opportunity to contribute my expertise to this dynamic portfolio of brands, as they continue to drive their key strategies and engage with consumers around the world."

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

