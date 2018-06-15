Deckers Brands Appoints Steve Fasching to Chief Financial Officer

"I am extremely pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Fasching to Chief Financial Officer," stated Dave Powers, CEO and President of Deckers. "After a thorough executive search, we found Steve to be best positioned to take on the role. He possesses a deep understanding of our business, has demonstrated a strong track record of performance, and has displayed tremendous leadership in his service to the company. His extensive financial and strategic experience will be a huge asset to Deckers as we enter our next phase of growth."

John Gibbons, Chairman of the Board commented, "Steve has been an invaluable member of the Deckers global finance team. His promotion demonstrates the Board's ongoing commitment to its comprehensive management succession process and provides our stockholders a CFO with an unparalleled understanding of our business and who is in the best position to continue our strong momentum."

Mr. Fasching held senior finance-related roles at Princess Cruises prior to joining Deckers in August 2011 as Vice President, Strategic Financial Planning. Mr. Fasching was elevated to Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations in 2016 and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations in February 2018.

"I am very honored by this opportunity," said Mr. Fasching. "Having been with Deckers for the past seven years and fortunate to serve in various roles, I am excited to take this next step. I look forward to leading our finance team while driving our business forward with a portfolio of exciting brands that resonate with consumers across the globe."

