Deckers Brands Names Robin Green as President of HOKA

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, today announced that it has named Robin Green as its next President of HOKA, effective immediately. Green will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Dave Powers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Deckers Brands.

Green has an extensive track record of leading and operating complex global businesses while delivering transformative results and brand growth, most recently as Global Vice President of Men's Running and Fitness for NIKE, Inc. She will lead Deckers' HOKA brand, with a focus on delivering continued growth, further expanding on consumer and athlete connection, and accelerating the product innovation pipeline across a dynamic global marketplace.

"Robin is a strong leader with a demonstrated ability to develop and execute on multi-year strategic, growth-driving initiatives for global performance businesses, and I am eager for her to leverage that expertise as part of Deckers," said Powers. "HOKA is in its strongest position to date, and I am confident in our ability to continue its positive momentum with Robin at the helm. Together, we will focus on continuing to expand consumer awareness of HOKA, maximizing and scaling our product offerings and accessibility, and eclipsing the exceptional revenue milestones hit over the last year."

Green said, "I am thrilled to join Deckers and lead the dedicated HOKA team to further unlock the potential of this outstanding brand. HOKA is delivering market share gains and record results at unparalleled levels for our industry, and we will continue to execute on the incredible growth opportunities ahead. I am confident in our ability to build on the HOKA brand's commitment to product innovation excellence, capitalize on our growing global consumer demand and brand loyalty, and optimize for marketplace management and growth."

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, HOKA®, Teva®, Sanuk®, and Koolaburra®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

