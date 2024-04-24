Deckers Brands Promotes Marco Ellerker to President of Global Marketplace

GOLETA, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, today announced the promotion of Marco Ellerker to the newly created role of President of Global Marketplace, effective August 1, 2024. Ellerker has served in various operational roles at Deckers since 2017, most recently as SVP and General Manager of EMEA, Japan and Distributors Asia Pacific. In his new role, Ellerker will oversee the omni-channel teams for all brands globally. He will become a member of the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Stefano Caroti, incoming Chief Executive Officer and President of Deckers Brands.

"Marco has played a key role in the incredible success our brands have achieved on a global scale," said Dave Powers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Deckers Brands. "We are excited to have him in this role, and we are confident that he will build on our successful omni-channel strategy, together with our agile marketplace team, to continue to scale the success of our portfolio."

Ellerker said, "I am pleased to take on this new role as we further develop our iconic brands. Over the last several years, we have worked diligently to establish a disciplined, consumer-centric approach to marketplace management that has resulted in significant growth across our brands. I look forward to working with the whole Deckers team to continue executing on our strategy and capturing the many global opportunities ahead."

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva®, Sanuk®, and AHNU®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to the expected timing of the executive transition and scope of the executive's responsibilities, the future composition of the Executive Leadership Team, the anticipated impact of the transition on the Company's omni-channel strategy and growth of its brands, and the Company's ability to execute its financial and strategic objectives. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. The outcomes of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made.

