Deckers Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results And Raises Guidance For Full Fiscal Year 2020

GOLETA, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company also provided its financial outlook for the second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019 and updated its outlook for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Throughout this release, references to Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain charges relating to retail store closures, tax reform, organizational changes and other one-time or non-recurring amounts. Additional information regarding these Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"The Deckers organization experienced a strong start to fiscal year 2020," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the positive momentum that our portfolio of brands continues to build as we remain focused on the strategies that have proven successful in strengthening our operations over the past few years. The Deckers team continues to drive excitement behind innovative product introductions and remains disciplined in delivering top-tier levels of profitability. With the first quarter now behind us, we are firmly committed to our strategies and remain confident in our abilities to deliver on them."

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Review

Net sales increased 10.5% to $276.8 million compared to $250.6 million for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 11.6%.

increased 10.5% to compared to for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 11.6%. Gross margin was 47.0% compared to 45.9% for the same period last year.

was 47.0% compared to 45.9% for the same period last year. SG&A expenses were $161.4 million compared to GAAP SG&A expenses last year of $154.4 million and Non-GAAP SG&A expenses last year of $153.9 million .

were compared to GAAP SG&A expenses last year of and Non-GAAP SG&A expenses last year of . Operating loss was $31.4 million compared to GAAP operating loss of $39.4 million for the same period last year and Non-GAAP operating loss of $38.9 million for the same period last year.

was compared to GAAP operating loss of for the same period last year and Non-GAAP operating loss of for the same period last year. Income tax benefit was $10.3 million compared to GAAP income tax benefit of $8.6 million for the same period last year and Non-GAAP income tax benefit of $8.7 million for the same period last year.

was compared to GAAP income tax benefit of for the same period last year and Non-GAAP income tax benefit of for the same period last year. Basic loss per share was $0.67 compared to the GAAP basic loss per share of $1.00 for the same period last year and the Non-GAAP basic loss per share of $0.98 for the same period last year.

Brand Summary

UGG® brand net sales for the first quarter increased 1.5% to $138.5 million compared to $136.5 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. HOKA ONE ONE® brand net sales for the first quarter increased 69.2% to $79.5 million compared to $47.0 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Teva® brand net sales for the first quarter decreased 4.3% to $38.3 million compared to $40.0 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Sanuk® brand net sales for the first quarter decreased 23.5% to $18.7 million compared to $24.4 million for the same period last year.

Channel Summary (included in the brand sales numbers above)

Wholesale net sales for the first quarter increased 10.7% to $196.6 million compared to $177.6 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. DTC net sales for the first quarter increased 10.0% to $80.3 million compared to $73.0 million for the same period last year. DTC comparable sales increased 16.2% over the same period last year.

Geographic Summary (included in the brand and channel sales numbers above)

Domestic net sales for the first quarter increased 18.1% to $167.3 million compared to $141.7 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. International net sales for the first quarter increased 0.6% to $109.5 million compared to $108.9 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet (June 30, 2019 as compared to June 30, 2018)

Cash and cash equivalents were $502.6 million compared to $417.9 million .

compared to . Inventories were $473.4 million compared to $435.6 million .

compared to . Outstanding borrowings were $31.4 million compared to $31.9 million .

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 227 thousand shares of its common stock for a total of $35 million at an average price of $154.36. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $315 million remaining under its stock repurchase authorizations.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook for the Twelve Month Period Ending March 31, 2020

Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $2.100 billion to $2.125 billion .

to . Gross margin expected to be approximately 50.5%.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are projected to be at or slightly better than 36.0%.

Operating margin expected to be approximately 14.5%.

Effective tax rate now expected to be approximately 20.5%, which includes the impact of the tax refund recorded in the first quarter and an updated assessment of the income tax rate for the full year.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share now expected to be in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 .

to . The earnings per share guidance excludes any charges that may occur from one-time or non-recurring amounts. It also does not assume any impact from additional share repurchases.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook for the Three Month Period Ending September 30, 2019

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $515 million to $525 million .

to . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 .

to . The earnings per share guidance excludes any charges that may occur from one-time or non-recurring amounts. It also does not assume any impact from additional share repurchases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including constant currency, Non-GAAP SG&A expenses, Non-GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance.

Consistent with SEC regulations, we have not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in the applicable regulations, because there is substantial uncertainty associated with predicting any future adjustments that we may make to our GAAP financial measures in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these Non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of our operating performance because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, our core operating results, such as charges relating to retail store closures, tax reform, organizational changes and other one-time or non-recurring amounts. In particular, we believe the exclusion of certain costs and one-time amounts allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period to period. Further, we report comparable DTC sales on a constant currency basis for DTC operations that were open throughout the current and prior reporting periods, and we adjust prior reporting periods to conform to current year accounting policies.

These Non-GAAP financial measures, as we calculate them, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to Deckers. For example, in order to calculate our constant currency information, we calculate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period, excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate hedges and re-measurements in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. These Non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent we utilize such Non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of each of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the financial statement tables attached to this press release.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our anticipated financial performance, including our projected net sales, margins, expenses, effective tax rate and earnings (loss) per share, as well as statements regarding our progress towards the achievement of our long term strategic objectives, our ability to compete in our industry, our product and brand positioning and strategies, and our potential repurchase of shares. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Net sales $ 276,839



$ 250,594

Cost of sales 146,820



135,629

Gross profit 130,019



114,965

Selling, general and administrative expenses 161,436



154,379

Loss from operations (31,417)



(39,414)









Other income, net (1,812)



(363)

Loss before income taxes (29,605)



(39,051)

Income tax benefit (10,254)



(8,644)

Net loss (19,351)



(30,407)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax





Unrealized (loss) gain on cash flow hedges (317)



5,323

Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 68



(7,463)

Total other comprehensive loss (249)



(2,140)

Comprehensive loss $ (19,600)



$ (32,547)









Net loss per share





Basic $ (0.67)



$ (1.00)

Diluted $ (0.67)



$ (1.00)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding





Basic 29,089



30,423

Diluted 29,089



30,423



DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollar amounts in thousands)



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 ASSETS (UNAUDITED)



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 502,626



$ 589,692

Trade accounts receivable, net 159,679



178,602

Inventories, net 473,394



278,842

Other current assets 52,794



48,269

Total current assets 1,188,493



1,095,405









Property and equipment, net 211,254



213,796

Operating lease assets 232,071



—

Other noncurrent assets 119,238



118,005

Total assets $ 1,751,056



$ 1,427,206









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings $ 611



$ 603

Trade accounts payable 300,103



124,974

Operating lease liabilities 48,139



—

Other current liabilities 92,892



124,947

Total current liabilities 441,745



250,524









Mortgage payable 30,747



30,901

Long-term operating lease liabilities 206,888



—

Other long-term liabilities 76,397



100,651

Total long-term liabilities 314,032



131,552









Total stockholders' equity 995,279



1,045,130

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,751,056



$ 1,427,206



DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

GAAP Measures

(As Reported)

Restructuring and

Other Charges (1)

Non-GAAP Measures

(Excluding Items) (2) (3) Net sales $ 250,594







$ 250,594

Cost of sales 135,629







135,629

Gross profit 114,965







114,965

Selling, general and administrative expenses 154,379



(523)



153,856

Loss from operations (39,414)



523



(38,891)













Other income, net (363)







(363)

Loss before income taxes (39,051)



523



(38,529)

Income tax benefit (8,644)







(8,663)

Net Loss $ (30,407)







$ (29,866)













Net loss per share









Basic $ (1.00)







$ (0.98)

Diluted $ (1.00)







$ (0.98)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding









Basic 30,423







30,423

Diluted 30,423







30,423







(1) Amounts as of June 30, 2018 reflect charges related to organizational changes. (2) The tax rate applied to the Non-GAAP measures is 22.5% for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. (3) Figures do not sum due to rounding.

SOURCE Deckers Brands

