Deckers Brands Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results And Raises Guidance For Full Year Fiscal 2019

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company also provided its financial outlook for the third fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2018 and updated its outlook for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Throughout this release, references to Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain charges relating to retail store closures, tax reform, organizational changes and other one-time or non-recurring charges. Additional information regarding these Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"The continued profitability gains in the UGG brand and top-line growth within the HOKA ONE ONE brand drove second quarter results, as both sales and earnings per share exceeded expectations," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Profitability in the second quarter was aided by a 350 basis point increase in gross margin over last year. While a portion of the increase in gross margin came from one-time savings in the quarter, the Company continues to execute well on our long-term plan of improving levels of profitability. Additionally, our confidence in our strategy, the momentum we see in the business and the strength of the brand portfolio has led us to raise our fiscal year 2019 guidance."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Review

Net sales increased 4.0% to $501.9 million compared to $482.5 million for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 3.3%.

increased 4.0% to compared to for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 3.3%. Gross margin was 50.2% compared to 46.7% for the same period last year.

was 50.2% compared to 46.7% for the same period last year. SG&A expenses were $161.5 million compared to $157.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $161.2 million this year compared to $157.3 million last year.

were compared to for the same period last year. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were this year compared to last year. Operating income was $90.4 million compared to $67.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $90.7 million this year compared to $67.8 million last year.

was compared to for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was this year compared to last year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.48 compared to $1.54 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.38 this year compared to $1.54 last year.

Brand Summary

UGG® brand net sales for the second quarter decreased 1.0% to $396.3 million compared to $400.4 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. HOKA ONE ONE® brand net sales for the second quarter increased 28.4% to $52.1 million compared to $40.6 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Teva® brand net sales for the second quarter increased 0.6% to $21.5 million compared to $21.4 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Sanuk® brand net sales for the second quarter decreased 9.4% to $13.8 million compared to $15.2 million for the same period last year.

Channel Summary (included in the brand sales numbers above)

Wholesale net sales for the second quarter increased 4.3% to $408.0 million compared to $391.2 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. DTC net sales for the second quarter increased 2.8% to $93.9 million compared to $91.3 million for the same period last year. DTC comparable sales for the second quarter increased 4.8% over the same period last year.

Geographic Summary (included in the brand and channel sales numbers above)

Domestic net sales for the second quarter increased 2.9% to $311.6 million compared to $302.7 million for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. International net sales for the second quarter increased 5.9% to $190.3 million compared to $179.8 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet (September 30, 2018 as compared to September 30, 2017)

Cash and cash equivalents were $182.2 million compared to $230.6 million .

compared to . Inventories were $514.9 million compared to $555.6 million .

compared to . Outstanding borrowings were $102.7 million compared to $165.3 million .

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock for a total of $125 million. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $116 million remaining under its $400 million in stock repurchase authorizations.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Outlook for the Twelve Month Period Ending March 31, 2019

Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $1.935 billion to $1.960 billion .

to . Gross margin is now expected to be approximately 50%.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are projected to be slightly better than 37%.

Operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 13.0% to 13.2%.

Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 21%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $6.65 to $6.85 .

to . The earnings per share guidance excludes any charges that may occur from additional store closures, tax reform, organizational changes and other one-time or non-recurring charges. It also does not assume any impact from additional share repurchases.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook for the Three Month Period Ending December 31, 2018

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $805.0 million to $825.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.10 to $5.25 .

to . The earnings per share guidance excludes any charges that may occur from additional store closures, tax reform, organizational changes and other one-time or non-recurring charges. It also does not assume any impact from additional share repurchases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including constant currency, Non-GAAP SG&A expenses, Non-GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these Non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of our operating performance because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, our core operating results, such as charges relating to retail store closures, tax reform, organizational changes and other one-time or non-recurring charges. In particular, we believe the exclusion of certain costs and charges allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period to period. These Non-GAAP measures, as we calculate them, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to Deckers. For example, in order to calculate our constant currency information, we calculate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period, excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate hedges and re-measurements in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. These Non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent we utilize such Non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of each of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the financial statement tables attached to this press release.

Conference Call Information

The Company's conference call to review the results for the second quarter fiscal 2019 will be broadcast live today, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time and hosted at www.deckers.com. You can access the broadcast by clicking on the "Investor" tab and then clicking on the microphone icon at the top of the page.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our anticipated financial performance, including our projected net sales, margins, expenses, effective tax rate and earnings (loss) per share, as well as statements regarding our progress towards the achievement of our long term strategic objectives, our ability to compete in our industry, our product and brand positioning and strategies, and our potential repurchase of shares. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 501,913 $ 482,460 $ 752,507 $ 692,177 Cost of sales 250,026 257,343 385,655 376,435 Gross profit 251,887 225,117 366,852 315,742 Selling, general and administrative expenses 161,475 157,762 315,854 304,643 Income from operations 90,412 67,355 50,998 11,099 Other expense, net 637 1,034 274 1,365 Income before income taxes 89,775 66,321 50,724 9,734 Income tax expense 15,403 16,762 6,759 2,296 Net income 74,372 49,559 43,965 7,438 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Unrealized (loss) gain on foreign currency exchange rate hedges (1,197) (911) 4,126 (4,683) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (3,861) 2,968 (11,324) 4,518 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (5,058) 2,057 (7,198) (165) Comprehensive income $ 69,314 $ 51,616 $ 36,767 $ 7,273 Net income per share Basic $ 2.49 $ 1.55 $ 1.46 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 1.54 $ 1.45 $ 0.23 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 29,849 32,015 30,134 32,003 Diluted 30,028 32,272 30,327 32,256

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollar amounts in thousands) September 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 ASSETS (UNAUDITED) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,192 $ 429,970 Trade accounts receivable, net 321,784 143,704 Inventories, net 514,927 299,602 Other current assets 59,562 37,414 Total current assets 1,078,465 910,690 Property and equipment, net 215,720 220,162 Other noncurrent assets 129,783 133,527 Total assets $ 1,423,968 $ 1,264,379 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 71,473 $ 578 Trade accounts payable 277,577 93,939 Other current liabilities 99,167 94,649 Total current liabilities 448,217 189,166 Mortgage payable 31,210 31,504 Other long-term liabilities 97,754 102,930 Total long-term liabilities 128,964 134,434 Total stockholders' equity 846,787 940,779 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,423,968 $ 1,264,379

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Non-GAAP GAAP Measures Restructuring and Measures (As Reported) Other Charges (1) (Excluding Items)

(2) (3) Net sales $ 501,913 $ 501,913 Cost of sales 250,026 250,026 Gross profit 251,887 251,887 Selling, general and administrative expenses 161,475 (295) 161,180 Income from operations 90,412 295 90,707 Other expense (income), net 637 (445) 192 Income before income taxes 89,775 740 90,515 Income tax expense 15,403 19,008 Net income $ 74,372 $ 71,507 Net income per share Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.40 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.38 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 29,849 29,849 Diluted 30,028 30,028

(1) Amounts as of September 30, 2018 reflect charges related to restructuring costs, other charges related to organizational changes and charges in connection with the Company's refinancing of its prior credit facility. (2) The effective tax rate for the GAAP measures is 17.2% and the tax rate applied to the Non-GAAP measures is 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, which represents our expected effective tax rate for fiscal year 2019. (3) Figures may not sum due to rounding.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Non-GAAP GAAP Measures Measures (As Reported) Other Charges (1) (Excluding Items) (2) Net sales $ 482,460 $ 482,460 Cost of sales 257,343 257,343 Gross profit 225,117 225,117 Selling, general and administrative expenses 157,762 (464) 157,298 Income from operations 67,355 464 67,819 Other expense, net 1,034 — 1,034 Income before income taxes 66,321 464 66,785 Income tax expense 16,762 17,084 Net income $ 49,559 $ 49,701 Net income per share Basic $ 1.55 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 1.54 $ 1.54 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 32,015 32,015 Diluted 32,272 32,272

(1) Amounts as of September 30, 2017 reflect other charges related to organizational changes, the strategic review process and the contested annual meeting. (2) The tax rate applied to the Non-GAAP measures is 25.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 Non-GAAP GAAP Measures Restructuring and Measures (As Reported) Other Charges (1) (Excluding Items) (2) (3) Net sales $ 752,507 $ 752,507 Cost of sales 385,655 385,655 Gross profit 366,852 366,852 Selling, general and administrative expenses 315,854 (818) 315,037 Income from operations 50,998 818 51,816 Other expense (income), net 274 (445) (171) Income before income taxes 50,724 1,263 51,986 Income tax expense 6,759 10,345 Net income $ 43,965 $ 41,641 Net income per share Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.37 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 30,134 30,134 Diluted 30,327 30,327

(1) Amounts as of September 30, 2018 reflect charges related to restructuring costs, other charges related to organizational changes and charges in connection with the Company's refinancing of its prior credit facility. (2) The effective tax rate for the GAAP measures is 13.3% and the tax rate applied to the Non-GAAP measures is 19.9% for the six months ended September 30, 2018. The 19.9% Non-GAAP tax rate is calculated using the blended Non-GAAP tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Figures may not sum due to rounding.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 Non-GAAP GAAP Measures Restructuring and Measures (As Reported) Other Charges (1) (Excluding Items) (2) Net sales $ 692,177 $ 692,177 Cost of sales 376,435 376,435 Gross profit 315,742 315,742 Selling, general and administrative expenses 304,643 (2,408) 302,235 Income from operations 11,099 2,408 13,507 Other expense, net 1,365 — 1,365 Income before income taxes 9,734 2,408 12,142 Income tax expense 2,296 3,357 Net income $ 7,438 $ 8,785 Net income per share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.27 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 32,003 32,003 Diluted 32,256 32,256

(1) Amounts as of September 30, 2017 reflect other charges related to organizational changes, the strategic review process and the contested annual meeting. (2) The tax rate applied to the Non-GAAP measures is 27.6% for the six months ended September 30, 2017.

SOURCE Deckers Brands

Related Links

http://www.deckers.com

