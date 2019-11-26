Deckers Brands Selected As One Of 50 Best ESG Companies

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, has been selected by Investor's Business Daily® as one of the 50 Best ESG Companies: A List of Today's Top Stocks For Environmental, Social and Governance Values.

"Performing well, while remaining socially and environmentally conscious is fundamental to our success and purpose as a company. We are thankful for this recognition acknowledging our ability to deliver for all stakeholders," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a leader in our industry, we have a responsibility to continue to advance sustainable business practices and do business in the right way."

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

