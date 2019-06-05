Deckers Brands to Present At Upcoming Conferences

GOLETA, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced that management will present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 as well as the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The visual portion of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations site on Thursday, June 6, 2019. To access the visual portion of the presentation, please visit www.deckers.com/investors.



The information to be made available in this presentation may contain forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, actual results could differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, HOKA ONE ONE®, and KOOLABURRA®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

