Deckers Sets Science-Based Targets and Releases its FY21 Creating Change Report

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK), a global leader in ­­­designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced it has set science-based targets to establish a path to reduce its emissions and released its Fiscal Year 2021 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Creating Change.

Deckers' Creating Change report details its aspirations for advancing environmental and social improvements across its business, portfolio of brands, global supply chain, and communities worldwide. In addition, the report highlights achievements from the reporting year April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.

"I am proud of our bold commitment to reducing our environmental footprint through the establishment of science-based targets. Our Creating Change report highlights the positive environmental, social and governance impacts we are making, which is made possible by the collective passion and commitment of our dedicated employees who live by our value of doing good and doing great," says Dave Powers, CEO and President of Deckers Brands.

Science-Based Targets Approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

In FY21, Deckers amplified its environmental efforts starting with measuring the carbon footprint of its entire value chain. Deckers worked with The Carbon Trust to calculate a Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions baseline (FY19) and has set robust GHG emissions reduction targets.

"The Carbon Trust is proud to have supported Deckers with the creation of its science-based targets, aligned to climate science and global ambitions" Hugh Jones, Managing Director, The Carbon Trust.

The following are the corporate targets filed with SBTi:

Scope 1 & 2 Reduce absolute GHG emissions by 46% by FY30 Scope 3 Reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions 58% per $m gross profit by FY30

FY21 Creating Change Report

Deckers has also released its most ambitious Creating Change report to date which outlines the progress it is making in the areas of materials, waste, water, climate and clean energy, chemistry and consumer safety, human rights, and gender equality, quality education and reduced inequalities.

"While we have made great efforts in our environmental journey, as evidenced by our science-based targets, our social impact has also been tremendous," says Thomas Garcia, Chief Administrative Officer. "In a year that was filled with so much global uncertainty, we are proud to continue doing good for our communities, the factories in which we operate, and the planet on which we live."

To learn more about Deckers Brands Sustainability and read the full report, please visit www.deckers.com/responsibility.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

About The Carbon Trust

The Carbon Trust is a purpose-led, global organisation with the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future. The Carbon Trust has been partnering with businesses, governments and organisations around the world for over 20 years to drive change and turn intent into impact. The Carbon Trust draws on the experience of over 300 experts internationally, accelerating progress and providing solutions to the climate crisis. The Carbon Trust has supported over 3,000 organisations in 50 countries with their climate action planning, collaborated with 150+ partners in setting science-based targets, and supported cities across 5 continents on the journey to Net Zero.

