Decking Market Size to Grow by USD 4.19 billion | Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. and Beologic Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The global decking market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and providing aftersales services and customized products to compete in the market. There is intense competition between the key vendors. In addition, several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized composite decking and are competing with the key vendors based on cost. Hence, the key vendors are constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and providing aftersales services and customized products to differentiate themselves.
The market size is expected to grow by USD 4.19 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Request a Sample Report to learn about Y-o-Y growth rate and other information related to the market
Decking Market 2021-2025: Scope
The decking market report covers the following areas:
Decking Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis
Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - The company offers composite decking.
- Beologic - The company offers outdoor decking.
- CRH Plc - The company offers wooden decking
- Fiberon - The company offers composite and wood decking.
- The AZEK Co. LLC - The company offers wooden decking.
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Decking Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Composite
- Wood
- Plastic
- Aluminum
- Application
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report
Decking Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments
The composite segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Composite decking is manufactured using reclaimed wood fibers and scrap polyethylene (PE). Reclaimed wood is a by-product of the manufacturing of other timber for lumber-producing activities such as sawn wood and flooring. The major suppliers of reclaimed wood are companies that offer cabinets, flooring, and waste from sawing. Composite provides the aesthetics and functionality of wood. It can also withstand moisture and rot and requires low maintenance. These features, along with the eco-friendliness of composite, have increased its demand among residential end-users.
Decking Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist decking market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the decking market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the decking market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decking market vendors
Related Reports:
Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Particle Board Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Decking Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advantage Trim & Lumber Co., Beologic, CRH Plc, Fiberon, The AZEK Co. LLC, Trex Co. Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Company
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Building Products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Composite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Composite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Composite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Wood - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Aluminum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Advantage Trim & Lumber Co.
- Exhibit 54: Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Advantage Trim & Lumber Co. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Beologic
- Exhibit 57: Beologic - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Beologic - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Beologic - Key offerings
- 11.5 CRH Plc
- Exhibit 60: CRH Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 61: CRH Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: CRH Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: CRH Plc - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fiberon
- Exhibit 64: Fiberon - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Fiberon - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Fiberon – Key news
- Exhibit 67: Fiberon - Key offerings
- 11.7 The AZEK Co. LLC
- Exhibit 68: The AZEK Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 69: The AZEK Co. LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: The AZEK Co. LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: The AZEK Co. LLC - Segment focus
- 11.8 Trex Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Trex Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Trex Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Trex Co. Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 75: Trex Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Trex Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Universal Forest Products Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Universal Forest Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Universal Forest Products Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Universal Forest Products Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 80: Universal Forest Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 UPM-Kymmene Corp.
- Exhibit 81: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: UPM-Kymmene Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Weyerhaeuser Company
- Exhibit 88: Weyerhaeuser Company - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Weyerhaeuser Company - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Weyerhaeuser Company - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Weyerhaeuser Company - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article