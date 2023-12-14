Decking Market size to increase by USD 6.27 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Changing lifestyles and increasing use of outdoor living spaces to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

14 Dec, 2023, 03:35 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The decking market size is expected to grow by USD 6.27 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Residential and Non-residential), Product (Composite, Wood, Plastic, and Aluminum), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decking Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decking Market 2024-2028

Changing lifestyles and increasing the use of outdoor living spaces are notably driving the market growth. Decking is a popular way to add extra space to both homes and gardens. Many homeowners in the US and Canada choose backyard decks for relaxing and enjoying meals. Decking is also a preferred option for buyers because of its appealing appearance and low cost. 

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the decking market: Advantage Trim and Lumber Co., Beologic N.V., CRH Plc, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., Humboldt Redwood Company LLC, James Latham Plc, JSW STEEL Ltd., METSA GROUP, NewTechWood America Inc., Saraswati Wood Pvt. Ltd, The AZEK Co. Inc., Timber Holdings USA, Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., VETEDY GROUP, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Co., and Xylos Arteriors India Pvt Ltd
  • Decking Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.54% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

The growing home improvement industry is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The home improvement industry is being driven by an increase in demand for customized outdoor design by consumers, as well as a rapid rate of urbanization. During the forecast period, the global decking market is expected to grow due to a shift in consumer preference for better home amenities, which has led to an increase in demand for products that provide enhanced comfort and convenience.

Consolidation of the global decking market is a significant challenge hindering the market growth. Due to the increasing demand for decking, competition among established companies has intensified. As a result, they are now prioritizing aftersales services and vertical integration. Some companies have expanded their product portfolios by introducing various types of decking, such as composite, aluminum, and plastic decking. 

 The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential construction activities in the US, Europe, and APAC are expected to drive the growth of the decking market segment. In the US, the growth of the residential decking segment will be fueled by an increase in maintenance and repair projects. The rising disposable incomes of people and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia in the APAC region are leading to the construction of new homes and public infrastructure.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report 

Related Reports:

The Global Composite Decking Market is estimated to grow by USD 2,275.99 million at a CAGR of 14.1%  between 2022 and 2027. 

The wood-plastic composites market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,479.48 million.  

Decking Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 6.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advantage Trim and Lumber Co., Beologic N.V., CRH Plc, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., Humboldt Redwood Company LLC, James Latham Plc, JSW STEEL Ltd., METSA GROUP, NewTechWood America Inc., Saraswati Wood Pvt. Ltd, The AZEK Co. Inc., Timber Holdings USA, Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., VETEDY GROUP, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Co., and Xylos Arteriors India Pvt Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application 

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com 

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Chlorine Market size to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

Chlorine Market size to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

The chlorine market size is expected to grow by USD 7.44 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a ...
Phenolic Resin Market size to increase by USD 4.16 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH and more among key companies- Technavio

Phenolic Resin Market size to increase by USD 4.16 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Akrochem Corp., Ashland Inc., Bakelite GmbH and more among key companies- Technavio

The phenolic resin market is expected to grow by USD 4.16 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.