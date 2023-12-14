Decking Market size to increase by USD 6.27 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Changing lifestyles and increasing use of outdoor living spaces to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The decking market size is expected to grow by USD 6.27 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Residential and Non-residential), Product (Composite, Wood, Plastic, and Aluminum), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Global Decking Market 2024-2028

Changing lifestyles and increasing the use of outdoor living spaces are notably driving the market growth. Decking is a popular way to add extra space to both homes and gardens. Many homeowners in the US and Canada choose backyard decks for relaxing and enjoying meals. Decking is also a preferred option for buyers because of its appealing appearance and low cost.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the decking market: Advantage Trim and Lumber Co., Beologic N.V., CRH Plc, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., Humboldt Redwood Company LLC, James Latham Plc, JSW STEEL Ltd., METSA GROUP, NewTechWood America Inc., Saraswati Wood Pvt. Ltd, The AZEK Co. Inc., Timber Holdings USA , Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., VETEDY GROUP, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Co., and Xylos Arteriors India Pvt Ltd

Market to observe 5.54% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges

The growing home improvement industry is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The home improvement industry is being driven by an increase in demand for customized outdoor design by consumers, as well as a rapid rate of urbanization. During the forecast period, the global decking market is expected to grow due to a shift in consumer preference for better home amenities, which has led to an increase in demand for products that provide enhanced comfort and convenience.

Consolidation of the global decking market is a significant challenge hindering the market growth. Due to the increasing demand for decking, competition among established companies has intensified. As a result, they are now prioritizing aftersales services and vertical integration. Some companies have expanded their product portfolios by introducing various types of decking, such as composite, aluminum, and plastic decking.

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential construction activities in the US, Europe , and APAC are expected to drive the growth of the decking market segment. In the US, the growth of the residential decking segment will be fueled by an increase in maintenance and repair projects. The rising disposable incomes of people and rapid urbanization in countries such as China , India , Malaysia , and Indonesia in the APAC region are leading to the construction of new homes and public infrastructure.

Decking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 6.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantage Trim and Lumber Co., Beologic N.V., CRH Plc, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., Humboldt Redwood Company LLC, James Latham Plc, JSW STEEL Ltd., METSA GROUP, NewTechWood America Inc., Saraswati Wood Pvt. Ltd, The AZEK Co. Inc., Timber Holdings USA, Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., VETEDY GROUP, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Co., and Xylos Arteriors India Pvt Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

