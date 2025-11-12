Decklar Launches RADAR, the First Fully Autonomous Logistics Control Tower Platform

Built on Unified Visibility, RADAR's AI Already Powers Leading Enterprises in CPG, Food, & Beyond

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decklar (formerly Roambee) today announced the launch of RADAR (Real-time Alert Detection And Response), a next-generation, AI-native Logistics Control Tower Platform that unifies real-time visibility, predictive intelligence, and autonomous logistics execution. RADAR moves global supply chains beyond dashboards and exception monitoring, into an operating model where Decision AI continuously interprets what is happening, determines what must happen next, and initiates fast, auditable action—autonomously or in collaboration with humans.

RADAR by Decklar - First Fully Autonomous Logistics Control Tower RADAR Platform's AI at Work - Fully Autonomous Logistics Control Tower

The launch comes at a time when supply chain leaders face unprecedented volatility. A Deloitte survey referenced by Supply Chain Digital warns that, "76% of manufacturers say visibility across their supply chain is limited. In the past, this meant delayed shipments or missed deadlines. In 2025, it can mean reputational damage, compliance violations or multi-million-dollar losses." The article further adds, "With those risks in mind, 55% of supply chain leaders are increasing tech investment and 60% plan to spend more than US$1m on solutions such as orchestrated visibility platforms, cloud computing, predictive analytics and AI. Companies like Lenovo are investing heavily in AI-driven supply chain capabilities, highlighting how urgently Global 2000 enterprises are modernizing visibility, planning, and execution."

Most control towers software modules are offered by two categories of companies: supply chain planning (SCP) tools or real-time transport visibility platforms (RTTVPs) built on carrier and milestone data. The first group is strong as a System of Record but slow to act because they rely on periodic refreshes and manual intervention. The second sees movement but lacks verifiable & unified visibility, resulting in fragmented or delayed intelligence that cannot drive true real-time intervention. For years, enterprises relied on such control tower software or developed their own. Most still depend on human operators, planners, and GSOC-style teams to piece together context, escalate correctly, and enforce SOPs. As regulatory demands rise and shipment volumes surge, this human-dependent, polling-based model can no longer keep up.

RADAR is different. Built on unified visibility—streaming track & trace, milestone data, carrier, environmental, and product behavior signals—it acts as a real-time System of Action that correlates events, anticipates risks, and executes the right response instantly. Its AI analyzes emerging patterns, classifies risks, anticipates disruptions, and determines the exact interventions required. From there, RADAR's autonomous agents initiate the response—whether it is with AI voice calling a driver stopped at a high-risk zone, escalating to quality and security teams, enforcing lane-specific SOP violations, or routing decisions to the apprise internal owners with full context. The result is a level of unmatched speed, consistency, and accountability that manual control towers simply cannot achieve.

"Visibility helped supply chains see, but visibility alone cannot operate a modern supply chain network," said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Decklar. "RADAR is the first AI-native Logistics Control Tower Platform built as a real-time System of Action for execution and intervention across 100% of the supply chain network. It understands what's happening, knows what needs to happen next, and acts instantly including picking up the phone and having a conversation with vehicle operators or other supply chain stakeholders. This is the level of intelligence the next decade of supply chain resilience will be built on."

Early enterprise deployments show the impact of this approach. A global chocolatier improved cold chain compliance from 57% to over 90% while avoiding an expensive transport infrastructure overhauls and strengthening retailer confidence in a region. A regulated global CPG leader brought its ocean network under real-time control across 120+ countries, reducing detention, demurrage, unnecessary air freight, and stockout risk. Across these networks, RADAR has unlocked more than $17 million in combined annual value in top and bottom lines for these companies. In pharma distribution, RADAR is configured to enable three times faster response to excursions and route deviations while reducing theft and temperature incidents dramatically.

RADAR is now available globally. To explore the platform in detail, download the RADAR Adoption Guide at www.decklar.com/ai-platform/radar.

About Decklar

Decklar (formerly Roambee) pioneers Real-Time Decisions AI with Unified Visibility, reshaping the supply chains of Global 2000s to be transparent, automated, and sustainable. Within weeks, these enterprises transform key processes like replenishment, goods receipt, revenue forecasting, quality release, security, and asset management into dynamic, risk-informed operations. Despite over $25B spent globally on planning, TMS, and visibility tools, supply chains still stall: 60% of shipments arrive late, disrupting inventory plans; 17% face quality issues; and 76% of reusable assets go underutilized. Planning/TMS tools remain Systems of Record, relying on static or manual data. Visibility tools lack business context. Decklar closes this gap.

Built on 10+ years self-enriching supply chain visibility data, the Decklar's AI-native platform fuses real-time shipment and asset signals with Decision Intelligence—delivering precise execution and planning recommendations for Supply Chain, Logistics, Quality, Security, Operations, and Finance—functioning as a System of Action. Decklar's Real-Time Decisions AI now powers over 42% of U.S. pharmaceutical shipments, more than 66% of South Asia's confectionery, and about a quarter of global CPG shipments—measurably boosting top and bottom lines. Know more at https://www.decklar.com.

Media Contact

Premsai Sainathan

Vice President – Growth & Product Marketing

Decklar

[email protected]

+1 (408) 461-5221

SOURCE Decklar