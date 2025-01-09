DECKORATORS® ENVISIONS A NEW ERA OF LIVING WITH RELEASE OF 2025 OUTDOOR LIVING REPORT

The leading composite decking brand shares trends and industry forecast set to influence outdoor living in 2025 Post this

Deckorators' annual report consulted with an exclusive network of talented contractors from around the country. The report contains the key insights of: A year's worth of conversations, feedback, and panel discussions providing an authentic industry outlook alongside business and innovation updates from the brand.

A refreshed look for the report— focused on project photography, an elevated design, and a special Industry Forecast section—makes it more user friendly for customers and designers alike.

"Each year, our mission in producing the Outdoor Living Report is to provide an informative overview of trends and industry shifts, as well as a source of outdoor design inspiration," says Michelle Hendricks, Deckorators Category Marketig Manager. "This year's Report is packed with expert knowledge and stunning project features that represent top-notch craftsmanship. We're excited to continue to help pros and homeowners imagine the full potential of their own outdoor spaces."

Standout trends outlined in the 2025 Report include:

WELLNESS DECKS: "Today's homeowners are fully embracing–and prioritizing–wellness experiences in their own backyards," says Hendricks. "As requests for hot tubs, outdoor showers, cold plunges, and saunas increase, homeowners are demonstrating an inclination to center wellness in their outdoor living designs, ultimately revealing an investment in long-term health and well-being."

MULTI-LEVEL DECKS: "Space maximization and functionality have long remained priorities for most homeowners' outdoor living designs," says Hendricks. "Multi-level decks have recently spiked in popularity, allowing homeowners to optimize usage of their space and enjoy their outdoor living spaces in different ways throughout the year."

BIOPHILIC DESIGN: "Our contractors have noted that their clients are starting to prefer deck designs that emulate nature," says Hendricks. "Homeowners are gravitating toward more organic design elements like greenery, natural lighting, and curved deck shapes as they look to foster deeper connections with the world around them."

LIGHTING: "Lighting is essential for ensuring both safety and ambience in the outdoor living space. We've seen quite a few innovative design solutions this year that really take things to the next level," says Hendricks.

"The 2025 Report is launching at a time when the outdoor living market is primed for significant growth," adds Hendricks. "With that in mind, we've added a new Industry Forecast section to highlight and explain the variables driving that growth to help readers stay ahead of the curve."

To access and download the full Deckorators 2025 Outdoor Living Report

Additionally, Deckorators is thrilled to introduce a range of product innovations for 2025:

Deckorators Glass Rail Post Kits, coming mid-2025, feature a post-to-post glass design with line, end, and corner post configurations. Available in Textured Black, the kit is adaptable to 6- and 13-mm glass.

Deckorators Continuous Top Rail, also coming mid-2025, is compatible with contemporary cable railing and glass railing.

Deckorators Summit Decking is the newest line of decking featuring mineral-based Surestone® technology. Designed to deliver a practical blend of performance and value, Summit decking will be offered in three new on-trend colors. Summit Decking is warrantied for water and ground contact installation and features a low-gloss surface finish and flatgrain variegation.

Deckorators Aluminum Fence Kits and Pre-Assembled Panels offer two Aluminum Fence options, one kit that requires assembly and the other a pre-assembled panel. Both are made from durable powder-coated aluminum in a black finish and come in three sizes: 48" Standard Bottom, 54" Flush Bottom, and 60" Standard Bottom. Designed for easy installation, these fence kits add style and security to any home.

StealthLock Universal Deck Clips are designed for use with grooved Surestone®, composite, PVC, and hardwood boards. Featuring innovation by CAMO, these pre-assembled, one-pass fasteners allow for easy and seamless installation and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

About Michelle Hendricks

Michelle Hendricks, Category Marketing Manager for Deckorators®, a leading brand of UFP Industries, Inc., offers insights from the brand's experience into innovating new products in the composite decking, railing, and accessories market. Deckorators® helps homeowners maximize their outdoor living space—and make it their very own. That means offering products with competitive warranties and new and innovative technologies.

About Deckorators®

Deckorators®, the first name in decking, railing, and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators® lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators® is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators® decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 800-556-8449.

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc., formerly Universal Forest Products, is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of wood and alternative material building and industrial products worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

