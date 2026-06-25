Deckorators Opens Its First Northeast Manufacturing Plant

Lackawanna, New York, facility adds 50 new jobs and doubles production capacity for the brand's Surestone technology decking products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckorators®, the leading innovator in outdoor living solutions and part of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), today announced the opening of its Lackawanna, New York, production facility. Deckorators hosted a ribbon cutting at the suburban Buffalo location to mark the opening.

Deckorators Manufacturing Plant

"This facility is a direct response to the need to expand our capacity, maintain and grow support for our retail partners, and continue delivering the products that are driving growth across our industry," said Ryan Kemp, Deckorators executive vice president. "Buffalo is the right place to do this. We're incredibly proud to be part of this community and excited about what we can build together."

The Lackawanna location is Deckorators' first Northeast manufacturing plant. It adds 50 new full-time jobs and doubles production capacity for the brand's decking products made with proprietary Surestone® technology, including the popular Voyage and Summit decking lines.

Deckorators decking featuring Surestone technology resists the cracking and separation common in PVC decking products. It's also cooler underfoot and delivers improved traction in wet conditions.

"We're seeing ongoing demand for higher-performing, more unique products," said Landon Tarvin, UFP Retail Solutions president. "Deckorators has emerged as a key driver of that growth. Our mineral-based Surestone technology is a clear example of that difference."

Deckorators invested more than $77 million into the Lackawanna facility, a 30-acre, 253,310-square-foot plant located at 300 Commerce Drive, Lackawanna, New York. The decking brand updated an existing 168,310-square-foot manufacturing building and built a 19,000-square-foot addition for added capacity. An 85,000-square-foot on-site warehouse is held for future growth.

The project was supported by:

Up to $724,000 in performance-based tax credits from Empire State Development (ESD) through the Excelsior Jobs Program

$1.82 million in sales and property tax incentives from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA)

Regional utility assistance from the New York Power Authority and National Grid

"Partners across the City of Lackawanna, Erie County, and the State of New York were instrumental in bringing this project to life. We're proud to build something meaningful together," Kemp said.

About Deckorators

Deckorators®, the first name in decking, railing, and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 1-800-556-8449.

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UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

SOURCE Deckorators®