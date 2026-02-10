Deckorators Releases 2026 Outdoor Living Report, Spotlighting Demand for Front-of-Home Spaces

Annual forecast showcases emerging trends in design, functionality,

and homeowner investment priorities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckorators ®, a leader in outdoor decking and railing and part of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), today announced the release of its 2026 Outdoor Living Report . This annual forecast draws on insights from leading contractors and industry experts to surface the most significant trends reshaping outdoor living—and how they reflect evolving homeowner lifestyles.

The 2026 Outdoor Living Report identifies a notable shift in homeowner priorities: Outdoor living is moving beyond the backyard. Contractors across the country report increased demand for front-of-home outdoor spaces designed for everyday use—enhancing connection, curb appeal, and long-term home value.

"Homeowners are no longer limiting outdoor living to the backyard," said Michelle Hendricks , Director of Marketing at Deckorators. "We're seeing a deliberate reallocation of investment toward spaces that are visible, functional, and emotionally meaningful. Many are thinking beyond the backyard to areas like the front porch or entryway that can become true extensions of daily life."

Building on these evolving homeowner priorities, the Deckorators 2026 Outdoor Living Report draws on contractor interviews, industry research, and market analysis to highlight key trends shaping outdoor living in 2026, including:

High-Contrast Elements: Moving from millennial gray to bold, darker palettes for stronger visual appeal

Moving from millennial gray to bold, darker palettes for stronger visual appeal Multi-Zone Layouts: Creating unique spaces designed for dining, relaxing, and wellness

Creating unique spaces designed for dining, relaxing, and wellness Industry-Leading Materials: Using safe, low-maintenance materials that last

Using safe, low-maintenance materials that last Waterfront Demand: Personalizing waterfront features that add lifestyle and resale value

Personalizing waterfront features that add lifestyle and resale value Pet-Conscious Design: Incorporating pet-friendly materials in decking, railing, and fencing

Incorporating pet-friendly materials in decking, railing, and fencing Maximized ROI: Designing to ensure a return on investment without sacrificing personal style

"Outdoor living continues to be one of the smartest investments homeowners can make," said Randy Steyert, Owner of South Fork Decking, a premier decking company in The Hamptons on Long Island, New York. "We're seeing clients eager to create durable, beautiful spaces that not only enhance daily life but also add significant value to their homes. Deckorators decking and railing products are essential in helping us deliver long-lasting, high-quality results that meet these evolving needs."

Deckorators continues to innovate to meet the needs of contractors and homeowners. Several new products and expanded product solutions support design trends and investment priorities, including:

These products will be on display at the International Builders Show (IBS) Feb. 17–19 in Orlando, Florida. Visit Deckorators at Booth W2573.

View the full Deckorators 2026 Outdoor Living Report .

About Deckorators

Deckorators®, the first name in decking, railing, and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 1-800-556-8449.

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com .

