Deckorators Declares 2026 the Year of the Front Yard

Front-of-home transformation showcases a top trend identified in annual Outdoor Living Report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckorators ®, the leading innovator in outdoor living solutions, is declaring 2026 the "Year of the Front Yard," with a stunning front-of-home redesign partnership with Premier Outdoor Living founder and Deckorators Certified Elite Pro Sean Collinsgru . Drawing from insights within Deckorators' 2026 Outdoor Living Report , which revealed that curb appeal is playing a growing role in home-buying decisions, this project gives homeowners an idea of what's possible in modern front-yard design.

Deckorators and Sean Collinsgru of Premier Outdoor Living demonstrate how today’s front yard can serve as a welcoming, usable extension of the home.

"Over the past year, our contractor partners reported an uptick in homeowner demand for front-of-home renovations," said Michelle Hendricks , Director of Marketing at Deckorators. "Sean transformed his own New Jersey farmhouse-style home into a gorgeous example of what the era of the front yard can be."

Before the renovation, Collinsgru's front yard reflected a familiar issue for many homeowners: strong curb appeal with little usable living space. The redesign introduced the following upgrades:

Conversation nook with built-in bench seating and integrated storage using Deckorators Voyage decking featuring Surestone ® technology in Costa

with built-in bench seating and integrated storage using Deckorators featuring Surestone technology in Costa A refined all-season lounge delivering warmth for extended moments with seamlessly built-in Bromic Heating Platinum Electric Heaters and a custom Deckorators swing bed

delivering warmth for extended moments with seamlessly built-in Platinum Electric Heaters and a custom Deckorators swing bed Paver-lined walkway and raised flowerbeds designed to improve flow and incorporate low-maintenance plantings

designed to improve flow and incorporate low-maintenance plantings Entertainment zone featuring a built-in bar and Deckorators privacy screens in Wildwood

featuring a built-in bar and Deckorators in Wildwood Family-friendly area with a secondary entrance and direct mudroom access

"When outdoor spaces are designed for use, people naturally spend more time there," said Collinsgru. "This makeover demonstrates how applying familiar backyard design principles to the front of the home can make it a welcoming, functional space that encourages daily connection, conversation, and community."

See the full front yard transformation . You can also follow Deckorators ', Premier Outdoor Living 's, and Bromic Heating 's Instagram channels for weekly behind-the-scenes content from the project.

About Deckorators

Deckorators®, the first name in decking, railing, and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 1-800-556-8449.

Follow Deckorators on:

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com .

