DeckPrism Sports to Partner with Circa Sports Colorado to Offer Bettors the Most Advanced In-Play Odds Technology in North America

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeckPrism Sports, the premier in-play odds originator in North America, has announced an agreement with Circa Sports Colorado to become the exclusive in-play odds provider for Circa's sportsbook app in Colorado. The agreement grants Circa Sports Colorado access to DeckPrism technology, which will in turn offer Circa Colorado customers the fastest, most transparent, most accurate pricing, and most reliable in-play odds on the market.

"We are thrilled to be working with a great brand like Circa Sports Colorado, and to partner with them in providing the fairest and most transparent in-game product on the market," said Ed Miller, co-founder and chief architect of DeckPrism Sports. "Live in-game play has largely fallen short, leading to delays in what are supposed to be real-time odds and rejections of far too many bets. Our technology fixes those issues, offering bettors a much fairer vehicle for in-game wagering and allowing operators to capture more in-game action."

DeckPrism offers both managed trading services and real-time pricing API. The key to its advanced technology, though, is that it creates instant pricing and odds based on a proprietary algorithm, so bettors can confidently accept up-to-the-second odds and pricing with no delay.

This represents a significant leap forward to the in-game wagering experience, which is often slow, and sometimes comes with outdated or mistaken odds. With antiquated in-game technology, bettors are often at a disadvantage, as sportsbooks build in a delay to account for shifting lines. Bettors are in turn left lying in wait while a sportsbook decides whether to accept a bet or not. This often leads to rejected bets, and a loss of action, which is detrimental for both bettors and sportsbook operators.

"DeckPrism has built an engine that will power in-game wagering far more effectively for companies like ours, which got into the sportsbook business to take bets," said Matthew Metcalf, director of Circa Sports. "DeckPrism's technology is second to none in creating odds that both we and our customers can trust, and that significantly improves the in-game experience for everyone."

About DeckPrism Sports:

Based in Las Vegas, DeckPrism Sports is the premier in-play odds originator in North America. DeckPrism technology uses advanced quantitative models and proprietary algorithms refined over years to deliver the fastest, most accurate pricing, and most reliable in-play odds on the market to sportsbook operators across North America. For more information, visit deckprismsports.com .

