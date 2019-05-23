Declare Launches to Build the Next Generation of Leaders

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Declare, a community-driven leadership platform transforming how women learn, work and lead officially launches today. Previously, the organization operated as "Parity Partners." Declare is composed of two core components, Declare Lead and Declare Search. Declare Lead now offers an expanded array of immersive leadership training programs and resources aimed at empowering women to take control of their career and help their companies close the gender gap. Declare Search is the only executive recruitment firm focused exclusively on placing powerful, diverse talent into high-impact roles at top companies.

"Declare is committed to advancing female leaders and gender equality in the workforce," said Beth Haggerty, co-founder and CEO, Declare. "Since inception, we've built an unparalleled community of successful women who, through networking and strong curriculum, will achieve greater career heights. Our firm envisions a society where diversity and inclusion are not agenda items for a corporation, but a part of the DNA of every organization."

Since beginning to build a grassroots community in 2016, the company has focused on advocacy, awareness and recruitment to close the gender and minority leadership gap in a variety of industries, such as technology, asset management and other financial services.

Now in 2019, Declare Lead has grown to nearly 1,000 highly ambitious and successful women in six markets and has secured 35 high-profile corporate partners, such as Goldman Sachs, Point72, KKR, General Atlantic, TPG, NEA, and Comcast Ventures. Additionally, Declare members represent 320+ companies, spanning media, technology, consulting, healthcare, and consumer brands.

"Goldman Sachs, under the Launch With GS umbrella, is delighted to align with Declare," said Jemma Wolfe, Head of Launch With GS. "Goldman Sachs has committed $500 million to support women founders and investment managers. Our sponsorship of Declare helps further that mission by connecting us to a vibrant network of investors while boosting the skills of women across our firm."

Declare's professional development offering includes:





Broader leadership curriculum – focused on helping women take charge of their leadership path, the curriculum covers topics such as personal branding, radical candor, negotiations strategy, and presentation and communications skills training.

Robust digital platform – enables members to access its digital content, find each other through a global directory, communicate directly and privately, post events and connect in a variety of other ways.

Intimate group collaboration by way of "pods" – curated groups of women based on seniority, industry and other factors create deep connections as Declare believes one woman's success will ignite another's. Declare Lead has established close to 100 pods with 130 seasoned pod leaders.

Premium event programming – includes a two-day Declare Summit, November 6-8, 2019 with high-profile speakers and the Declare community to generate action to affect exponential change.

Declare Search has guided its clients through landmark diversity initiatives. Over 85% of its completed searches resulted in positioning women and diverse talent in significant leadership roles. Using its proprietary database of 15,000 diverse candidate profiles, Declare Search is committed to assisting its clients develop and retain successful teams. Declare Search specializes in conducting searches at senior levels across a broad span of functional roles and industries.

About Declare

Declare is a pioneer in leadership training and career advancement for professional women, specializing in helping companies build high-performing diverse teams. Declare members represent top technology, financial services, asset management, media, consulting, healthcare, and consumer companies. Founded in 2016 in New York, the Declare Lead platform is composed of thriving communities in San Francisco, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The platform equips members with both in-person and online leadership training, mentorship, curated networking groups and unmatched community resources. Declare Search guarantees a diverse slate of candidates for every retained mandate it receives. It has developed an exceptional track record of advancing diversity for its corporate clients. For more information, please visit https://declare.co/ and follow @declare.co on Instagram.

