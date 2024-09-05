Declining Dental Coverage This Open Enrollment: Reckless or Power Move?

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As open enrollment approaches and millions of Americans choose between their employer's dental insurance plans, Plan Forward, a leading dental software company, is challenging them to consider another option: opting out of insurance and trying a dental membership plan.

Oral health is a key indicator of overall health, so first and foremost, the right coverage choice is the one that will get patients into their provider's practice. The problem with many dental insurance plans is the opaque cost of these visits. Unclear coverage details, unreasonable maximums, and unfair waiting periods are common in dental insurance and can lead to high or unexpected out-of-pocket costs for standard visits, or inadequate care. It's important to review an employer's offering closely to understand both the known and unknown costs associated with any plan before signing on.

Many people don't know that they can visit a dental practice without insurance. In fact, more and more providers are reevaluating their network participation, which can leave those with even the best plan paying out of pocket. Practices are increasingly offering membership plans instead of, or in addition to, insurance networks to offer their patients more flexibility.

A dental membership plan is a direct relationship between a dental practice and a patient. At the most basic level, a patient pays a monthly fee to receive a clear, defined set of services over a 12-month period. They may also receive a discount on care that is not part of their membership plan, like crowns and dentures. By removing the insurance middle-man, patients know what to expect and how much they'll pay, which is often less than they'd owe even with insurance.

"If a person is paying an insurance premium every month and still paying $400 out-of-pocket for routine cleanings and x-rays, the dollars may not make sense. It's time to do the math," said Megan Lohman, Founder and Co-CEO of Plan Forward. "With a membership plan, that same person will know from day one what they'll receive for hygiene visits, fluoride, and more. They just need to start the conversation."

As for the right time to reevaluate dental insurance coverage? It starts now, before open enrollment, with a call to their dental provider to find out whether a membership plan is an option at their practice. Says Lohman, "It's important that individuals know their options. Every year, you have the option to accept, change, or decline dental coverage without penalty."

About Plan Forward

Plan Forward is a leader in offering a comprehensive solution, including an innovative new platform for enabling the custom creation, management and analysis of dental membership plans, compliant membership agreements, and marketing support to drive membership growth for practices and groups. The company was founded in 2018, and has assembled an experienced, seasoned team of technologists and domain experts. Follow Plan Forward at planforward.io .

